Breece Hall Seemingly Starting a New Era With Jets Now

Even though the New York Jets were denied a primetime game when the 2026 schedule was officially revealed on Thursday night, they crossed multiple needs off their offseason checklist with a solid draft class and appear to have some more talented pieces surrounding Breece Hall.

While the trade for former Tennessee Titans nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat was noteworthy following the 2025 season, the addition of so many talented rookies stood as a promising sign for Hall, who received the franchise tag at the beginning of March before signing a three-year, $45.75 million extension on May 8.

Although Hall had nowhere near the help around him for the team to succeed in his first four seasons in Gang Green, he now seems happy with the direction they are going.

"I'm the only RB that's a consistently top-10 running back in the league that hasn't always been in an ideal situation," Hall said, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. "(Head coach Aaron Glenn) and (general manager Darren Mougey) put me in a position to really flourish and be myself (with the additions they made).

Breece Hall: "I'm the only RB that's a consistently Top-10 running back in the league that hasn't always been in an ideal situation. AG and Moug put me in a position to really flourish and be myself (with the additions they made)." — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 12, 2026

Even though the Jets had a revolving door at quarterback last season, Hall still amassed the first 1,000-yard rushing campaign of his NFL career. With that behind him and a more talented group surrounding him going into the 2026 season, Hall seems committed to the franchise after the big extension.

Breece Hall seems pleased with Jets' current direction

With the Jets bringing back veteran Geno Smith under center and bringing in key early-round picks David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr. and D'Angelo Ponds, four players who are sure to inject some lift into the defense and passing attack, respectively, Hall made it clear that he is pleased with what the Jets are building around him.

"Honestly, just the fact that they brought a proven veteran in like Geno, and then we drafted some really good guys let me know that, okay, we're really trying to build something here," Hall said (h/t SleeperNFL X account). "I'm definitely happy to be here."

In total, Hall rushed for 1,065 yards with four TDs on 243 carries last season. Additionally, he tacked on 36 receptions on 48 targets for 350 yards with a TD, proving how versatile he can be in the backfield. While that cannot be ignored, the hope is that the Jets can rely more on Garrett Wilson, Cooper, Adonai Mitchell, and tight ends Sadiq and Mason Taylor, keeping Hall's focus primarily on the ground attack, where he has been the most successful.

One year after Wilson signed a four-year, $130 million extension prior to the start of the 2025 season, Hall's recent deal of his own could be a huge benefit to the Jets in the long run, something he made note of despite the team's struggles that have persisted during his tenure there.

"We're willing to deal with the good, the bad, the ugly," Hall said of himself and Wilson remaining with the franchise (h/t B/R Gridiron).

Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are in it for the long haul 🤝 pic.twitter.com/d6ODuCo6eA — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 12, 2026

In his career, Hall has 755 carries for 3,398 yards with 18 rushing TDs and nine receiving TDs. His importance to the team was highlighted last season, especially with the inconsistency at quarterback.



With a combined five rushing TDs between Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, and Kene Nwangwu behind Hall on the depth chart, the Jets knew they had to get a deal done to keep him in the backfield.

Not only did the Jets extend Hall, but he seems happy with the direction the franchise is going and committed to them for the long haul. This team still has a long way to go following a 3-14 season with Aaron Glenn at the helm, but with some solid offseason additions, there is at least some hope that this new era for Hall can work out for the better for years to come as the Jets get more key pieces around him.