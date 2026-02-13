Jets Top Free Agent Didn't Even Play in 2025 Season

The New York Jets have a handful of pending free agents and although the 2025 season didn't go as planned, that doesn't mean the franchise needs to completely overhaul the roster.

New York went 3-14, but dealt with significant injuries all season and then when the campaign was lost, traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Plus, when you eventually are down to your No. 3 quarterback, without your No. 1 wide receiver or No. 1 tight end, trade away your No. 1 corner and No. 1 defensive tackle and lose pieces elsewhere, of course you're going to struggle.

The Jets were limping to the finish line in 2025, but there are young pieces in place who can help this team into the future. The offensive line is all set, aside from one of the guard spots. Outside of the offensive line, the Jets have Garrett Wilson, Mason Taylor, Will McDonald IV, Adonai Mitchell, Harrison Phillips, Jermaine Johnson, Jamien Sherwood, Azareye'h Thomas, Brandon Stephens and Jarvis Brownlee Jr., among others. It's not like this team is barren without talent. For the Jets, finding a way to retain Breece Hall would go a long way in adding firepower for the offense in 2026. That's not all, though.

The Jets should try to retain Alijah Vera-Tucker

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles actually made the case that out of all of the team's pending free agents, including Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker should be the team's biggest priority to retain.

"Jets: G Alijah Vera-Tucker," Pereles wrote. "Alijah Vera-Tucker missed the entire 2025 season after tearing his triceps days before the season opener, but prior to that, the former first-round pick had shown steady growth throughout his career. Still just 26, Vera-Tucker should figure into Aaron Glenn's plans in 2026 as the Jets continue to dig themselves out of a big hole. In 2024, Tucker was PFF's No. 10 guard."

The Jets' offensive line was good in 2025 and they didn't even have Vera-Tucker healthy for a single game after tearing his triceps. When healthy, he is a Pro Bowl-led lineman. But health is a real question. If he can be had on a one- or two-year deal, he should be a priority. Again, the line was good in 2025. It would be better with a healthy Vera-Tucker.

