Jets Veteran QB Predicted to Leave New York for Deal With Colts

The New York Jets took a risk on Justin Fields last offseason and it didn't pay off. Fields struggled for the first half of the year before being benched in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor.

Now the Jets are expected to cut ties with Fields at some point this offseason. Taylor is also a free agent, which means the Jets could see a completely new group of faces at quarterback next season.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently put together a projection for all the quarterback rooms in the NFL. For the Jets, Rosenblatt projected they would lose Fields and Taylor, with Taylor landing a deal to

Tyrod Taylor could be headed to the Colts in free agency

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) drops back to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"It’s unclear yet if he’ll be ready for Week 1, so expect Indianapolis to find a workable stopgap solution to carry the load — and to step in if Jones gets hurt again," Rosenblatt wrote. "Maybe that will be Riley Leonard; he showed some flashes at the end of last season, and the coaching staff seems fond of him. But someone like Taylor would make some sense as a veteran backup to bring into the room.

"On top of being one of the most well-liked locker-room guys in the NFL, Taylor is a capable quarterback when called upon (21st in EPA per attempt, per TruMedia, among QBs with at least 300 pass attempts over the last four years), and he and Shane Steichen crossed paths with the Chargers in 2020. Taylor does have some durability concerns, but it helps to have Leonard in the fold already, too. Leonard was impressive in the season finale against the Texans: 270 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and one rushing touchdown."

The Colts need a bridge quarterback to keep the team afloat while Daniel Jones continues recovering from his torn achillies. Unfortunately, the Colts likely won't be able to turn to Phillip Rivers in this scenario.

As a result, Taylor would be the perfect fit.

Taylor could be added for a few million dollars in free agency. This would help keep the Colts afloat, as long as they make a few other big moves, while Jones is recovering.

Taylor would slot in as the perfect backup quarterback when Jones is healthy again. Taylor is seemingly a huge addition to any locker room, as the Jets all loved Taylor during his time with the team.