Jets Expected to Cut Ties With $40 Million First Round Pick

The New York Jets are in a tough spot right now, specifically with their quarterback position.

After taking a $40 million chance on Justin Fields in free agency, the Jets have been left regretting the decision after he struggled and was eventually benched. With one year left on his deal, it seems like the Jets need to cut him.

But at an offseason press conference, the front office didn't make any indications that they would do so, rather doubling down on the fact that Fields is a Jet at this point.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently reported that he still expects the Jets to cut ties with Fields at some point, though he's not sure exactly when the former first rounder could be cut, as it seems like the Jets aren't in a hurry to do so.

Justin Fields has likely played his final game in New York

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"The Jets are truly exploring all of their options," Rosenblatt wrote. "The goal in Indianapolis was to find out who will be available in free agency, who is available via trade and how much either route would cost in terms of cap space and/or draft picks. That includes, I’m told, the Jets at least having conversations about quarterbacks on other teams that are currently perceived to be unavailable.

"As for Justin Fields: He’ll be released at some point, though the Jets say they are in no rush to make that move. Tyrod Taylor is open to returning if the Jets want him as a veteran backup again — and keep an eye on Andy Dalton for that backup role too. I predict that the Jets add two veterans and a rookie this offseason."

Cutting ties with Fields to save $10 million would make sense for the Jets. They could use that money on Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker, a veteran quarterback, or anything else. But it's better than spending it on Fields, who's already proven to be a disaster in New York.

Fields will likely be able to find a job elsewhere, either as a backup to a cemented starting quarterback or in some kind of quarterback battle. Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns could show interest in signing Fields if he's cut.

Either way, it seems like the Ohio State product has played his final game with the Jets.