Jets Want Long-Term Breece Hall Deal After NFL Draft

The New York Jets have been active in free agency and have already brought a handful of guys to town who will help this franchise in 2026, like Demario Davis, among others.

The trade market has been fruitful for the Jets as well with Geno Smith and Minkah Fitzpatrick coming to town. New York has had success so far this offseason and has raised the floor of the franchise. It's important to note that the success goes back even before free agency started. New York franchise-tagged Breece Hall and thus found a way to make sure that he will be with the franchise in 2026.

Technically, a player can be traded on the franchise tag, but the Jets have shown no indication of that whatsoever. It sounds like the franchise tag could end up being just a placeholder as well as SNY's Connor Hughes reported that getting a long-term deal done with Hall will be a "top priority" for the Jets after the 2026 National Football League Draft.

The Jets still will look for a long-term Breece Hall deal

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs for a touchdown against New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Not yet, but it's coming. Or it's going to try to come," Hughes said of a multi-year deal for Hall. "There was a stretch there before they tagged Breece Hall where the Jets were pretty confident that this was going to get done. They were very confident in the way that things were moving. They thought they were close. Came to be known that they were not in fact close, which makes some sense. ...

"That $14.5 million that can be worth up to $15 million that Kenneth Walker got, everything that I've heard from talking to sources, Breece Hall should expect to get more and will likely get more. As far as those conversations with the Jets, they are not happening right now. But from talking to multiple sources, they plan to re-engage after free agency and after the NFL Draft. Finding something or getting something done with Breece Hall will be a top priority for New York."

March 13, 2026

Hall certainly saw all of the deals popping up on the first day of free agency.

March 9, 2026

It sounds like his chance will potentially come after the draft. Walker got a three-year deal worth up to $45 million from the Kansas City Chiefs. Travis Etienne Jr. got a four-year, $52 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. Those are the numbers to watch for Hall and he should beat both.