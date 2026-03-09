Breece Hall Drops Cryptic Message Amid Jets Free Agency Spending Frenzy

The New York Jets came into free agency with a lot of money to spend and they haven't hesitated at all to begin spending it.

Early on Monday morning, the Jets agreed to a trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in exchange for a seventh-round pick. The Jets also reportedly agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal with Fitzpatrick after the trade.

Once free agency kicked off at 12 PM eastern, the Jets began making big moves to bolster their defense.

According to multiple sources, the Jets agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal with Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Joseph Ossai. Ossai is going to slot in as a huge addition to the Jets' pass rush this season and beyond, considering he's only 25 years old.

Shortly after, they agreed to a deal with Green Bay Packers pass rusher Kingsley Enagbare which will pay him $10 million for one year. It's another big move to bolster the defense. Within the hour, the Jets also plucked Demario Davis away from the New Orleans Saints, agreeing to a two-year, $22 million deal with the veteran linebacker.

But running back Breece Hall took notice of all this spending and sent a cryptic message to the world amid the big spending spree.

Breece Hall takes notice to Jets spending spree

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"D**n we sure got a lot of money in Florham Park all these contracts dudes signing," Hall wrote in a post to Twitter/X amid the Jets spending spree on Monday.

The Jets have reportedly been working with Hall on a long term contract, but the two sides couldn't come to terms ahead of the franchise tag deadline. As a result, the Jets opted to place the franchise tag on Hall, which is seemingly one of the worst end results for a star player like Hall,

His cryptic post could indicate that he's not happy with the Jets spending this money on the defense, but not him.

Are the Jets refusing to pay Breece Hall his worth?

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball before being tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker reportedly agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. That deal is likely what the Jets running back would be looking for.

But the Jets haven't come to terms on a new deal with him. There's a chance they're not willing to pay Hall this kind of money, which could end up being a slap in the face to the young playmaker.

It'll be interesting to see if the Jets can find a deal with Hall amid their big spending in free agency.