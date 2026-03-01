Jets Want Pro Bowler Back After 9 Years Away From NY

The New York Jets have a lot of holes to fill on the defensive side of the football and it sounds like there is at least a bit of interest in a reunion with an old friend.

Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reported that the Jets are "targeting" a reunion with two-time Pro Bowler Demario Davis.

"There have been rumors that the New York Jets could shop defensive end Will McDonald, the 15th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft," Pauline wrote. "That’s not going to happen, as the team wants to find ways for McDonald to be successful, and the bigger question is: Will they exercise the fifth-year option on their pass rusher?

The Jets should reunite

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) stretches against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Sources also say that the Jets are targeting linebacker Demario Davis, whom the team drafted in the third round of the 2012 draft. The 14-year veteran played for the Jets on two separate occasions and has spent the last eight years with the New Orleans Saints. Though he’s 37 years old, Davis registered a career-best 143 tackles last season. The Jets will also look to come out of free agency with an offensive guard, as the team expects to lose 2021 first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson once the market opens."

Davis is 37 years old now but is coming off a season in which he actually set a new career high with 143 total tackles. Jets fans certainly are familiar with Davis. He was selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Jets and spent the first four seasons of his career in New York. He played for the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and came back to New York for the 2017 campaign. After his second exit from New York, he joined the New Orleans Saints and spent the last eight years over there.

Now, Davis is a pending free agent roughly one week away from hitting the open market. If Davis hits the open market, he would be a near-perfect addition for New York. He's played for the Jets before, still is an elite talent (Davis was the sixth-highest graded linebacker in the NFL in 2025, per PFF) and he would be a veteran voice this franchise needs.