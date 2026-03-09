Jets Primer: All-Pro Expected to Exit, Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr Downplayed

The offseason frenzy around the National Football League is about to really begin on Monday afternoon.

Starting at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, teams and players will be able to reportedly come to terms on deals, but nothing can be finalized until March 11. Regardless, we will see moves being made on Monday as teams start to try to accomplish their offseason wish lists.

For the New York Jets, the biggest things to watch out for right now are the quarterback position and the defense. The Jets have been linked to a handful of free agent quarterback options, including Kyler Murray and Mitch Trubisky, among others. We should get a better view of the quarterback position starting on Monday. On defense, the Jets have a lot of work to do, starting with the edge.

The Jets have a busy few days ahead

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) celebrates after making a tackle during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With free agency just a few hours away, as of writing, two things to know is that ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that Quincy Williams is expected to exit.

"There's interest in retaining G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G John Simpson and K Nick Folk, but they will allow those players to shop around," Cimini wrote. "Despite his injury history, AVT is expected to have a market. There's also interest in bringing back WR John Metchie (non-tendered FA). LB Quincy Williams isn't expected to be back; he will have suitors."

Cimini also downplayed the idea of Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis or Derek Carr coming to New York.

"Latest intel: I don’t think Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr are high on the Jets’ QB 'big board.' Malik Willis is intriguing, but I doubt the Jets will go into the [$20 million-plus per year] neighborhood," Cimini wrote. "Willis’ destination, however, will have an impact on which QBs are left for them. Jets, MIA, ATL, Arizona and MIN all in QB market."

As free agency has approached, there's been a lot of buzz around old friend Geno Smith. It's been a long few weeks since the 2025 season came to an end. Fortunately, things are about to pick up in a major way.