Jets Reunite With Demario Davis When They Need Him Most

The New York Jets are bringing back an old friend to add a lift to the defense.

There is no denying the fact that the Jets' defense was a weakness for the franchise in 2025. New York ended up firing Steve Wilks before the 2025 campaign even wrapped up. This offseason, the Jets hired Brian Duker as the team's defensive coordinator. On top of this, Aaron Glenn will be taking over as the defensive play-caller.

New York clearly is looking to transform this defense after things simply didn't work out in 2025. One way they are trying to accomplish this is by reportedly reuniting with five-time All-Pro Demario Davis, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Jets are reuniting

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Terrell Burgess (26) and New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrate a pass break up against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"Reunion: Veteran LB Demario Davis is signing with the Jets on a two-year, $22 million deal that includes $15M fully guaranteed, sources say," Pelissero wrote. "This will Year 15 for Davis, who just turned 37. Tommy Condon of CAA Football negotiated the deal."

This is the type of move that the Jets needed to make. New York's pass rush needs a boost, especially after trading Jermaine Johnson II away and Quincy Williams heading to free agency. On top of this, New York had one of the youngest rosters in the National Football League in 2025. Davis has been around the block, to say the least. He's a 14-year veteran coming off a season in which he set a new career high with 143 total tackles. Also, Davis will now join the franchise for his third stint in New York.

Davis was selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by New York and spent the first four seasons of his career in New York. He returned for the 2017 season as well. Now, the two-time Pro Bowler returns to fill a position of need at linebacker. Another important point to take into account with Davis returning is the fact that the Jets have the No. 2 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, which is very likely to be an edge rusher. The two names thrown out there the most have been Arvell Reese and David Bailey.

Bringing in someone like Davis who has been elite throughout his career, but also is known as a good locker room guy is massively important. Glenn has talked about changing the culture in New York. Davis is someone who can help in that department and help out with the young guys. Another great move by New York.