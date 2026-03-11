Jets Still ‘Squarely’ in Mix for Pro Bowl QB After Geno Smith Trade

The New York Jets' quarterback room already looks different and it sounds like there potentially is more on the way.

On Tuesday, the Jets reportedly agreed to terms on a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders that will bring veteran quarterback Geno Smith back to New York. It's certainly been a long time, but after a few days of loud rumors, the Jets reportedly got their guy.

Right now, the Jets' quarterback room has Smith, Justin Fields and undrafted rookie Brady Cook. Tyrod Taylor is a free agent. In the aftermath of the Smith deal on Tuesday, SNY's Connor Hughes reported that the Jets are "squarely" in the mix for one-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Carson Wentz.

The Jets are still looking around

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium.

"Sources: Now that the Jets have their starter (Geno Smith), they will turn their attention to the No. 2 job," Hughes wrote. "Carson Wentz is squarely in the mix there."

This is far from the first time that Wentz has been connected to the Jets in some way. On March 6, Hughes reported that Wentz was believed to be Frank Reich's "preferred" option.

"Wentz, two sources told SNY, is believed to be Reich’s preferred option," Hughes wrote. "The two have a longstanding relationship dating back to Reich’s time as Wentz’s offensive coordinator in Philadelphia from 2016-17. Wentz’s best season came under Reich in Year 2, when he went 11-2 and threw for 3,296 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. An MVP frontrunner, Wentz tore his ACL against the Rams in Week 13."

If the Jets were to land Wentz, they would get a 33-year-old veteran quarterback with starting and backup experience to pair with Smith. In 2025, Wentz started five games for the Minnesota Vikings in place of JJ McCarthy and went 2-3 with 1,216 passing yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Jets have been busy so far in free agency, and arguably are trending in the right direction. If the Jets want to move on from Fields, this would be a good path forward if they can actually sign Wentz.