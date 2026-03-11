Jets WR Issue Gets Even Worse With John Metchie-Panthers Deal

The New York Jets came into the offseason with some major holes on their roster. The Jets needed to add to their entire defense. They also needed to add some talent to the offensive line with John Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker leaving in free agency.

The Jets also needed to add to the wide receiver room, as Garrett Wilson is the only star in the room.

But the Jets took to free agency to address the defense more than anything. They added talent to all three levels of the defense. Players like Demario Davis and Joseph Ossai have agreed to deals with the Jets, among others.

But on Wednesday they lost one of their wide receivers, making their roster problem even worse.

John Metchie III lands with Panthers in free agency

New York Jets wide receiver John Metchie III (3) catches a pass as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Former Jets WR John Metchie is signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers," NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote in a post to X on Wednesday.

Metchie was acquired by the Jets in the trade that sent Michael Carter to the Philadelphia Eagles. He wasn't a huge addition for the Jets, but he was one of their top pass catchers down the stretch. The young pass catcher flashed a lot of potential down the stretch. It was quite shocking to see the Jets weren't going to tender him a contract, but it's less shocking to see him reunite with his former college teammate Bryce Young.

But now, the Jets need to replace Metchie with a different wide receiver. Who's available?

Who's left for the Jets to target?

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets will almost certainly use the NFL draft to find the next batch of wide receivers in New York. They could go after two or three wide receivers across the seven rounds of the draft, but they will almost certainly use one of their top draft picks to land one.

At pick No. 16, the Jets could go after somebody like Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson or USC's Makai Lemon. Lemon is the dynamic playmaker that the Jets need. Tyson is the big bodied option who would pair well alongside Wilson. Either would work for the Jets.

In the second round, players like KC Concepcion, Chris Brazzell II, and Chris Bell could be on the board. The Jets could look to land a star in Round 2 if they whiff on pass catchers at pick No. 16.