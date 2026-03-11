Jets Continue Jackpot Offseason by Re-Signing OL Max Mitchell

The New York Jets have put together quite a successful offseason so far. They were able to trade Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. A little while later, they landed Minkah Fitzpatrick in a very affordable deal with the Miami Dolphins. They've also landed Geno Smith in a trade this offseason.

The early stages of free agency was a success, too. The Jets were able to land deals with players like Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai, Dane Belton, and Nashon Wright.

These moves have completely revamped their defense. Their unit was near the bottom of the league last season, but it looks much better right now than it did last year.

But on Wednesday, the Jets opted to re-sign one of their depth offensive linemen.

Max Mitchell is much needed offensive line depth for the Jets

Jul 23, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Olu Fashanu (74), offensive tackle Max Mitchell (61) and offensive tackle Armand Membou (70) participate in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Jets were able to re-sign offensive lineman Max Mitchell to a new deal ahead of the coming season, per multiple reports.

"Offensive tackle Max Mitchell is signing back to the Jets on a one-year deal, per source," NFL insider Jeremy Fowler wrote in a post to X on Wednesday. "Mitchell, a fourth-round pick by the franchise in 2022, has 17 career starts for New York."

Mitchell has been a very valuable depth piece for the Jets. Considering they have two young offensive tackles and they have lost two starting offensive guards, re-signing a player like Mitchell is crucial for the coming season. There are a few question marks surrounding their line right now.

But the Jets still have moves to make.

What's next for the Jets?

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Jets might not look to make any more notable free agency additions, but there are a few positions they still need to upgrade. They need to find a wide receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson. Getting a deal done with Breece Hall to keep him in town for the next three or four years would be a good move, too.

They also need to turn their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft, where they need to figure out who they want at pick No. 2. Arvell Reese from Ohio State seems like the best option, but Texas Tech's David Bailey could also be an option.

The Jets could explore a few more trades before Week 1, too. Only time will tell.