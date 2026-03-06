Jets Make Surprising John Metchie III Decision Months After Trade

It sounds like the New York Jets may end up moving on from a key piece from the 2025 National Football League trade deadline.

The Jets traded cornerback Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles in a deal that brought young receiver John Metchie III to town. Metchie quickly became a key cog in the Jets' offense. With Garrett Wilson injured, Metchie and fellow trade deadline pickup, Adonai Mitchell, were thrown right into the action.

When the Jets acquired Metchie, it was known that a decision would be coming after the season as the 25-year-old was scheduled to be a restricted free agent after the season, meaning the Jets would have the chance of right of first refusal or draft-pick compensation if they tendered him. But NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday that the Jets don't plan to tender Metchie as a restricted free agent.

The Jets reportedly aren't tendering John Metchie III

New York Jets wide receiver John Metchie III (3) runs the ball as New England Patriots safety John Saunders Jr. (23) defends during a game at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Sources: The Jets don’t plan to tender WR John Metchie III as an RFA, making him a free agent," Schultz wrote. "The former Alabama standout had 29 catches for 256 yards and 2 TDs — while starting 7 games with the Jets after coming over in a trade. An intriguing FA, Metchie is just 25 years old."

This doesn't necessarily mean that Metchie won't return, but it's certainly not the best sign for a return. It's a bit surprising, seeing how if the Jets had tendered him, they would've had full control to match an offer if another team wanted him.

The Jets have plenty of cap space and there will be options at their disposal to improve the wide receiver room. Right now, the Jets are projected to have just over $73 million in salary cap space. The Jets sent Carter and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for Metchie and a 2027 sixth-round pick. At the end of the day, unloading Carter's contract was a good move in general, even if Metchie's stint in New York only does end up lasting nine games.

Free agency opens up on March 9. Then, it's going to be a frenzy around the league.