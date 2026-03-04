Kyler Murray to Jets Buzz Erupts After Release Report

There's an intriguing quarterback option heading to the open market who could certainly help the New York Jets.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be released when the new league year begins. Shortly afterward, Murray took to X with a statement.

"To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you," Murray wrote. "I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.

"I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it. Godspeed."

The Jets QB room is open

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unsurprisingly, rumors started to pop up immediately, pointing to the Jets being a potential fit for the Pro Bowler. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt noted that the fact that Murray was released "only increases the likelihood" of a team like New York pursuing him because of the fact that he will be extremely cheap, from a starting quarterback perspective. That's not all. USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff tabbed the Jets among the best fits for Murray as well, along with the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons.

"The Jets would be wise to leave no stone unturned this offseason when it comes to the quarterback spot," Brinkerhoff wrote. "They can try the draft, reclamation projects, veteran, change of scenery and more. Murray might be the most talented of the bunch, but New York is a team that can capitalize on a better quarterback class in the 2027 NFL Draft, if they are willing to wait that long.

"However, the biggest factor standing in the way of Murray heading to the Jets is the new offensive coordinator – Frank Reich. The OC has typically fared well with taller, more prototypical quarterback builds rather than those of smaller frames. If Reich has learned from his experience with Bryce Young in Carolina, there are certainly worse ideas for the quarterback-starved franchise."

It's not shocking that there's speculation and rumors pointing to the Jets as a potential fit for the former Cardinals signal-caller. New York has a hole at the position and now a clear upgrade is available for cheap. The big question is whether he would be open to New York?