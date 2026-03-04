Kyler Murray to Jets? Critics Say It Could Blow Up Fast

It's going to be difficult to find a better value free agent out there than former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday indicating that the Cardinals will be releasing Murray after seven seasons with the franchise. Now, he'll enter free agency at just 28 years old and two Pro Bowl nods under his belt. Sure, Murray has had some injury concerns and there have been questions about him off the field, but with Arizona footing most of the bill, the expectation is that Murray can be signed for the minimum, or close to it. When Murray signs with the team, the contract will just offset the cash Arizona owes him. When the Denver Broncos moved on from Russell Wilson and he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers before the 2024 season, it was the same situation. Denver essentially paid Wilson to not play for the franchise and the Steelers got a quarterback because of it. The same will happen with Murray.

Naturally, the New York Jets have been talked about as a potential landing spot. It's not hard to see why. There won't be a more talented quarterback available this offseason, especially not one at the cost it would take to sign Murray. The Jets have a hole at quarterback and Murray is going to be available with something to prove.

Should the Jets call Kyler Murray?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One thing that should give fans some pause, though, is the fact that SNY's Connor Hughes shared a quote from an anonymous coach who worked with Murray in Arizona saying he would be a "disaster" for the long-term for a young team.

"Any report suggesting the Jets have narrowed their search to one or two candidates is inaccurate. One name that surfaced repeatedly in league discussions: Kyler Murray," Hughes said. "There is logic to the fit. Murray remains one of the NFL’s most physically gifted quarterbacks and offers more upside than many alternatives. ... The belief is he can guide a team to seven or eight wins while providing dynamic playmaking ability.

"Long term, though? For a young, developing team? 'It would be a disaster,' said one coach who worked with Murray in Arizona. That source cited concerns about work ethic, leadership, and locker-room connectivity during his time with the Cardinals. He’s not a person people follow."

That's not the greatest endorsement, to say the least. But that shouldn't rule out a pursuit also. There were questions in Arizona. It's not shocking someone from around that neck of the woods wouldn't have a positive thing to say. But the value arguably is too good to pass up a conversation, even if there are risks.