Jets Insider Reveals Why New York Traded Jermaine Johnson II

The New York Jets opted to make a bit of a shocking trade earlier this offseason as they agreed to send edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

This move wasn't shocking because it didn't make sense for the Jets, but rather because it came together out of nowhere. In fact, the more you dive into the deal, it appears as though the trade makes perfect sense for New York and it'll likely make the team better in the long run.

ESPN's Jets insider Rich Cimini recently revealed a few of the reasons why the Jets opted to trade Johnson to the Titans. The first key reason was the fact that the Jets plan on moving to a 3-4 defense and Johnson is better equipped as a 4-3 defensive end rather than a 3-4 outside linebacker.

Jermaine Johnson trade makes a lot of sense for the Jets

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) and defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (93) celebrate a New Orleans Saints fumble during the first quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Glenn is planning to switch to a 3-4 front, according to two people familiar with his thinking. They won't live in a 3-4 -- there will be multiple fronts -- but this represents a notable shift in philosophy," Cimini wrote. "It's a big reason that Johnson, viewed as a 4-3 defensive end, was shipped to Tennessee, where he will play in a 4-3 under former Jets coach Robert Saleh."

Johnson isn't built like the edge rushers that head coach Aaron Glenn is going to want on his new 3-4 defense. While Glenn plans on using multiple fronts, he's going to need versatile weapons across the board. That's where Sweat comes in. He fits the middle of a 3-4 defense perfectly.

"In return, the Jets received nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat, a 6-foot-4, 366-pound run stuffer/space eater who should be ideal in the middle of a 3-4 front," Cimini wrote.

Sweat is the ideal 3-4 nose tackle. He's a huge bodied lineman with the ability to stuff the running game and get pressure on the quarterback through the middle of the pocket.

The Jets should have plenty of chances to replace Johnson, too.

"The decision earlier this week to trade defensive end Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans reinforces the belief that the Jets will take an edge player with the second pick in April's draft," Cimini wrote. "The top candidates are Ohio State's Arvell Reese and Texas Tech's David Bailey."

This is likely one of the biggest reasons why this move makes sense. The Jets hold the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They can freely use this pick on the best edge rusher in the draft, whether they see that as Arvell Reese or David Bailey. Either way, their defense got better with this trade. Fans should be ecstatic.