New QB Target Could Enter Running for Jets After Geno Smith Trade

The New York Jets came into the offseason with a massive hole at quarterback after Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook struggled last season.

They came into free agency with an aggressive mindset. They were able to add talent to the entire defense before patching the hole at quarterback with a trade for Las Vegas Raiders signal caller Geno Smith.

Smith is expected to step in as the starter in New York, though he struggled last season. Still, he has a clear path to starting for the Jets.

USA Today's Jacob Camenker recently suggested the Jets could bolster their quarterback room even more by acquiring JJ McCarthy away from the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings recently signed Kyler Murray in free agency and it seems like Murray will start while McCarthy works as the backup.

Jets could target JJ McCarthy if Vikings want to trade him

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"McCarthy may not be on the block now, but things could change later in the offseason if Murray emerges as the clear-cut winner of the quarterback battle," Camenker wrote. "Here's a look at the teams that could show an interest in McCarthy should the Vikings consider offloading the 2024 first-round pick at any point.

"The Jets traded for 35-year-old Geno Smith as a stopgap solution for the upcoming season. Trading for McCarthy would give them a developmental candidate to workshop behind Smith while allowing the team to spend four top-50 picks to address other areas of need on the roster."

This idea would completely depend on how much of a return the Vikings would be asking for in a trade.

McCarthy was a first round pick two years ago, so it's not like the Vikings would dump him off for nothing. He's still attached to his rookie deal, so he's not a cap issue. The Vikings would likely only want to trade him if they're getting a solid return.

But McCarthy has been horrible as a starting quarterback.

The Jets shouldn't be willing to give up much draft capital on a long shot quarterback, which is what McCarthy feels like at this point. He would be a solid addition to the quarterback room, as Smith struggled last season and could struggle again this year unless he makes some serious adjustments.

As of now, the Vikings aren't in a position to trade him. But if Murray steals the starting job and begins to thrive, the Jets could be a landing spot in an eventual trade for McCarthy.