New York Jets Favorite Emerges for No. 2 Pick

When the New York Jets are on the clock with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft, they are going to be in a position many teams around the league would want to be in.

Now, of course, having a high draft pick means that the previous season wasn't great, which is true for the Jets. But now it is in the past and the Jets are building for the 2026 season. They already look different and the floor is much higher with Geno Smith under center. Arguably, the Jets look much more like a team that will be around .500 right now with Smith in town and a new-look defense, including Minkah Fitzpatrick and Demario Davis.

Plus, of course, the Jets will have whoever they select with the No. 2 pick in the first round. Much has been said about Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese and Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. On Thursday, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt noted that Reese is currently viewed as the favorite for the pick.

The Jets have been heavily tied to Arvell Reese

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) moves the ball while defended by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) in the fourth quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"The Jets’ decision at No. 2, right now, feels like it’ll be between Arvell Reese and David Bailey, with Reese as the favorite," Rosenblatt wrote. "The Jets contingent, including Mougey, Aaron Glenn and others, is on the Pro Day circuit with stops at both Ohio State and Texas Tech."

Arguably, that's the way it should be. Reese is a dynamic talent who can be moved all over the defense. One thing that is true about the time leading up to the National Football League Draft is that everything is over-analyzed. For example, Reese — a linebacker — and Bailey — a pure edge rusher — did a similar drill in front of scouts and Reese has gotten ripped for it a bit for his bend around the bags.

Rueben Bain Jr. vs Arvell Reese



Putting "elite bend" into perspective... pic.twitter.com/Eb3S0RArLq — Underdog (@Underdog) March 25, 2026

But it shouldn't be the case. This drill doesn't show whether someone is going to be good in the NFL. Plus, they play two different positions. All of this is to say, there's nothing to worry about based on some social media clip.

The Jets were on hand for Ohio State's Pro Day on Wednesday and got a good look at Reese in action. The video clip surfaced on social media on Wednesday, but one thing that should give fans solace is the fact that ESPN analyst Louis Riddick took to X with a passionate defense of Reese.

"If you were in Columbus today, in person, watching Arvell Reese workout, and didn’t come away thinking that this is a premium level athlete with unlimited upside, you should quit talking about athletes," Riddick wrote. "Forever. Don’t even bother watching his tape actually playing the game. In pads. You will never get it. Ever."

If the Jets select either Reese or Bailey, their defense will be in a better place. It all just depends on what Aaron Glenn wants. If he wants a player who can be moved all over the place and make an impact, choose Reese. If he wants a pure edge rusher to get after the quarterback each snap, take Bailey. Arguably, Reese gives you more flexibility and upside. Fortunately, we are under one month away from finding out what the Jets think.