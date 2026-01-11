NFL Announces Fine Decisions For Jets-Bills Week 18

The New York Jets' season is over, but two members of the season got some bad news on Saturday.

Throughout the season, teams announce fines the following Saturday after a week comes to a close. So, on Saturday, the league announced the fines across the league from Week 18.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"The prior week’s summary will be posted here every Saturday at 4 p.m. ET throughout the NFL season," the league wrote. "The schedule of fines was jointly negotiated between the NFL and the NFLPA and is communicated to every NFL player prior to the season. Players are notified of violations and may appeal any ruling. Cases are heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding."

The Jets duo got fined

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis catches a pass for a touchdown despite New York Jets cornerback Ja'sir Taylor trying to break up the pass at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 4, 2026. They beat the Jets. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the league announced the fines on Saturday, Jets defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor both were on the list. Jonathan got hit with a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting. He was fined $5,722. Taylor was hit with a fine for unnecessary roughness designated for "use of the helmet" for $6,111.

Jonathan played in just one game for the Jets in 2025 and certainly was unlucky. One game, one fine. Definitely not what you want to see for a guy. He finished the game with one tackle. He had 17 snaps on defense and eight snaps on special teams.

Taylor played in eight games with the Jets this season, including one start. He got the start in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills and had five tackles. The 27-year-old played in 17 games overall this season -- eight with the Jets and nine with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Jets had a tough season and are already in the offseason while others duke it out in the playoffs. This is just more bad luck for a team that has had plenty.

More NFL: Davante Adams Fires Shot At Jets Before Wild Card