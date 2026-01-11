Davante Adams Fires Shot At Jets Before Wild Card

The New York Jets aren't in the playoffs right now, but they have been the subject of plenty of noise over the last week or so.

First and foremost, the Jets are going to be in the market for a quarterback and the team has the No. 2 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft. The top two projected quarterbacks for the 2026 draft class are Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore. They faced off in the College Football Playoffs throughout the week. If the Jets are going to take a quarterback at No. 2, the most likely options would be Mendoza or Moore. Moore hasn't declared for the draft yet and Mendoza is likely going to be the No. 1 pick.

The quarterback talk wasn't all, though. Former Jets wide receiver Davante Adams, who now plays for the Los Angeles Rams, took a shot at the team on Saturday before the team's Wild Card Round matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The Jets got hit with a shot from Davante Adams

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Your main objective is to win the whole thing," Adams said. "You've got to find a way to be gritty, and resilient within those games, because if you don't bring your best stuff, you're gonna be at home with the Jets two seconds after that."

Jets fans will remember Adams as a part of the 2024 team that went 5-12. There were rumors for a while that the Jets were interested in Adams to pair with Aaron Rodgers. The Jets were able to bring him to town and he was productive. Adams played in 11 games and had 67 receptions, 854 yards, and seven touchdowns.

The Jets moved on from him ahead of the 2025 season as they moved on from a handful of veterans with ties to Rodgers. The Rams faced off against the 8-9 Panthers and squeaked by 34-31. They were dangerously close to going home, just like the Jets.

At the end of the day, Adams and the Jets went in different directions.

