NFL Draft Buzz: Jets Have Their Eyes on Impressive Big Ten WR

The New York Jets need to do everything in their power to find an impact wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft.

There's a chance they find one at pick No. 16, especially if Jordyn Tyson is on the board. But if the Jets go after a different position, it's almost guaranteed that they'll target a wide receiver at pick No. 33 or pick No. 44.

NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported that the Jets are very high on Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and would consider using the No. 33 pick on him if he's available at the top of the second round of the NFL draft. Cooper is projected to go anywhere between pick No. 17 and somewhere in the middle of the second round.

Jets showing interest in Omar Cooper Jr. ahead of NFL draft

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr. (WO17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"Cooper is building momentum amongst scouts and receiver coaches," Pauline wrote. "He’s athletic and is a terrific pass catcher with a developing game, and people boast about his character. Cooper has spoken with every team from pick 18 to 36. The Carolina Panthers, who own the 19th selection, are bringing Cooper in for an official-30 visit.

"In a recent mock draft, I had the Panthers taking a receiver with that selection, though it was Jordyn Tyson. I’m told Cooper is in play for the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 21 despite trading for Michael Pittman, and the New York Jets are also high on the speedy wideout, though they would only consider him with the 33rd pick."

Cooper is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL draft this season, but since he wasn't hyped up much before the College Football Playoff, he's not projected as high as the other top wide receivers.

Still, he's a touchdown machine. Cooper brought in 13 touchdowns last season, including two across the three games in the College Football Playoff. He was a big piece of the puzzle for Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers, as he went for 207 yards early in the season before recording a touchdown in six consecutive games later in the year.

The Jets would be in a very good spot if they paired him with Garrett Wilson on offense.