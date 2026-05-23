One Jets Rookie In Line to Standout Most During OTAs

We're just days away from the Jets opening the next stage of their offseason workout schedule under head coach Aaron Glenn: organized team activities (OTAs).

And the team looks drastically different from the one that took the field at this point last year. A new quarterback, a shuffle of coaches, and an infusion of talent from both the NFL Draft and free agency have the Jets feeling more confident than ever going into 2026.

OTAs, beginning on May 27, will be the first time the entire roster is together, though.

While there are always standouts at this point in the offseason workout plan, several players from the 2026 rookie class are going to be key pieces to watch moving forward. Whether it's second overall pick David Bailey in his edge rushing role, or even a fourth-round quarterback in Cade Klubnik, the Jets have plenty of rookies to keep an eye on.

One in particular, though, is in a unique position to standout early and often.

D'Angelo Ponds will be the Jets' rookie standout in OTAs

Fans expect first-round players like tight end Kenyon Sadiq or wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. to make an impact early during OTAs. New York brought both in to fix an ailing passing offense that was dead last in the league last year.

It's who will be covering them, though, that might be the biggest winnerd during workouts.

D'Angelo Ponds has all of the tools to be an impact player for the Jets one day. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

D'Angelo Ponds was a player that the Jets coveted during the second round of the 2026 draft. The 5'8" cornerback out of Indiana not only played the same kind of style that his current head coach used to back in the 1990s, but he also happened to be one of the most feared corners in the college game last season.

"We asked wide receivers that we interviewed, whether it’s combine, all-star games, guys we bring in for visits, we often ask them like, ‘Who’s the best corner you go against?’” Jets general manager Darren Mougey said after the draft selection. “Numerous guys, if they faced Ponds, all of them, Ponds.”

Two of those guys, Sadiq and Cooper, are players that Ponds will be going up against consistently during OTAs and training camp. The fact that both complimented the work that the short cornerback has put in should tell Jets fans all they need to know about the type of player that they have in the secondary.

"Obviously, I think he's the best corner I played against all year," Sadiq said. "I think it's a great pick. ... You can say he's undersized, but it definitely doesn't show on the field. One thing I love about his game is how much passion and speed he plays with. It's awesome to team up with him."

It won't be just the rookies Ponds will have to go up against.

In New York's passing attack, former Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson is top dog. He's posted over 1,000 yards receiving every year he's been healthy and is itching to get back on the field after a knee injury cost him most of the 2025 campaign.

If Ponds is going to stand out, doing it against Wilson and the other Jets receivers will be the key focus for him. And if the tape from college is any indication, New York knows they have a cornerback who is fiesty enough to take on the challenge.

“I’ve been proving people wrong my whole life,” Ponds said, via The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. “At this point, I just feel like I’m proving myself right.”

When it comes to players that Jets fans will want to keep an eye on, first-round picks like Bailey, Sadiq, and Cooper are all easy names to think about. Even the likes of Klubnik at quarterback will garner attention.

But when it comes to the top performer, don't be surprised if Ponds stands taller than the rest. He's done it throughout his whole collegiate career.