NFL Draft Buzz: Jets Met With Athletic DT at Texas A&M Pro Day

The New York Jets came into the offseason with big holes all over their roster. But they quickly dove into the trade market and free agency to build their roster up in a big way.

The Jets added players like Geno Smith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and T'Vondre Sweat by swinging trades with a few teams around the league. They also added players like Joseph Ossai, Nahshon Wright, and Demario Davis in free agency.

But there are still holes on the Jets roster.

Jets still need to add young talent to the defense

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jets need to continue building out their defense. Their offense needs a long-term quarterback and another young wide receiver, but their defense could use talent across the board.

The Jets have the No. 2 pick and No. 16 pick in the first round of the NFL draft. The No. 2 pick will almost certainly be used on a defensive player. The No. 16 pick could be, too, though it seems like the Jets will target a wide receiver.

But they need to eye some defensive talent down the board a bit, too.

Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported that the Jets have already met with Texas A&M defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jets have already met with Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) and defensive end Dayon Hayes (50) react during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"Defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim timed the 40 in 4.92 seconds after not running at the combine and looked sharp in drills, which were run by the New England Patriots," Pauline wrote. "Onyedim is drawing comparisons to Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, a Texas A&M alum. He met with the Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Jets on Thursday, then sat extensively with the New Orleans Saints after the pro-day workout."

Onyedim is a very athletic defensive tackle. He could fit the Jets defense perfectly as a defensive end in their 3-4 sets and a defensive tackle in their 4-3 sets. Allowing him to play next to a traditional run-stuffing defensive tackle like Sweat would be perfect for both parties.

Onyedim is a strong and explosive defensive lineman who could benefit from playing in a system like the Jets'. He would likely get a lot of early playing time over the course of the first year or two, which could help his development in a huge way. Either way, it's interesting to see the Jets keeping such a close eye on him.