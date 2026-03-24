The New York Jets entered the NFL offseason with one of their main questions being what they would do at the running back position.

At first glance, that question seems settled. The Jets used the franchise tag on star running back Breece Hall, keeping him in New York for at least another year while they negotiate a long-term contract extension. However, there’s a real chance Hall might feel undervalued, the Jets might feel priced out, and both sides could agree that parting ways is the best option.

In that situation, it's much more likely that New York would at least consider choosing Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, a projected top-ten pick, to replace Hall immediately after a trade. That's also why CBS Sports' Garrett Podell argued that the Jets could be one of Love's top possible destinations.

Making the case for the Jets to select Love

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love speaks to the media during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis before the presentation of the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"... New York could use a new lead back for an offense that ranked as the NFL's second-worst in 2025, scoring just 17.6 points per game," Podell wrote. "Getting Love smack dab in the middle of the first round would be a strong value for the 2026 draft's top rusher. He could help make life a lot easier for Geno Smith in 2026 and perhaps a younger, long-term option in 2027."

The best case for New York would be to land Love with the 16th pick, but it's unlikely that the highly-touted running back will be available that late in the first round. If the Jets are certain they want to leave the first night of the NFL Draft with Love, a more likely scenario would be to pick Love at No. 2 or trade back a few slots to grab him in the top ten, while selecting a defender with their second first-rounder.

Ultimately, that plan must be finalized before the draft begins, meaning New York needs to resolve Hall's contract situation within the next month. If negotiations with Hall fail, the Jets can pivot to selecting their next franchise running back, Love, on April 23 in Pittsburgh. If that happens, it would be a home run draft pick for New York.