Geno Smith's History vs. Every Opponent on the Jets' 2026 Schedule

The New York Jets will be rolling into the 2026 regular season with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback. Head coach Aaron Glenn made that decision clear quickly after the team acquired him in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, it won’t be easy as the Jets’ schedule is loaded with heavy hitters. Despite getting a fourth-place schedule, they’ll be taking on the AFC West and NFC North, which had four teams make the playoffs last season. Luckily for Smith, he’ll have better skill position options at his disposal, which will hopefully make his job easier.

As for the teams he’ll be facing this upcoming season, we’ll go back into the wayback machine and see how the veteran QB fared throughout his career. Now, this won’t give a definitive answer on how the Jets will fare in these games, as teams change over the years. But it will give us a small insight into where he’s had success.

Week 1 at Tennessee Titans

Record: 3-1 (4 games played)

Completion percentage: 66.9

Passing yards: 869

Passing touchdowns: 5

Interceptions: 3

Passer rating: 91.2

The last time Smith played the Titans was in Week 6 last season with the Raiders. In that game, the Raiders won 20-10, as Smith completed 17-of-23 passes (73.9%) for 174 yards, a passing touchdown, and an interception.

In fact, he’s won three straight games over Tennessee, with his lone loss coming as a rookie in 2013, when the Jets fell 38-13. Aaron Glenn hopes the veteran quarterback can continue to play well against this franchise, which has a new head guy in charge, former Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

Week 2 vs. Green Bay Packers

Record: 0-2 (2 games played)

Completion percentage: 60.8%

Passing yards: 325

Total touchdowns: 2 (one passing)

Interceptions: 2

Passer rating: 69.5

Smith hasn’t had much success vs. Green Bay in his career, with his most recent start coming in his final year with Seattle (2024). The veteran quarterback was efficient from under, completing 15-of-19 passes (78.9%) for 149 yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception. However, it didn’t matter as Smith and the Seahawks’ offense couldn’t put points on the board, with the Packers winning 30-13.

Week 3 at Detroit Lions

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Record: 2-2 (4 games played)

Completion percentage: 68.7%

Passing yards: 1,252

Total touchdowns: 7 (six passing)

Interceptions: 2

Passer rating: 99.3

While Smith hasn’t played well against the Packers, he’s done a little better against the Lions in his career. In his last meeting against Detroit, in Week 4 of the 2024 season, Seattle lost in a shootout, 42-29.

However, Smith did everything he could. The veteran QB threw for a career-high 395 yards on 38-of-56 passing (67.9%), and tossed a touchdown and an interception. While it's not ideal to have your quarterback drop back 56 times a game, throwing for that many passing yards is not easy either. When these two teams link up in Week 3, Jets fans would love to see an aerial attack against a Lions’ defense that struggled last season due to injury.

Week 4 at Chicago Bears

Record: 1-2 (3 games played)

Completion percentage: 65.5%

Passing yards: 593

Passing touchdowns: 3

Interceptions: 5

Passer rating: 72.6

The Monsters of the Midway have been a thorn in Smith’s side throughout his career. His five interceptions against Chicago are tied for the fourth-most in his career, as he’s also thrown 5 vs the San Francisco 49ers.

The last time Smith saw the Bears was in Week 4 last season. He did not play well, throwing for 117 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in a one-point loss. Turnovers will be a key point for Smith in his second go-around with the Jets.

Week 5 vs. Cleveland Browns

Record: 3-1 (4 games played)

Completion percentage: 62.7%

Passing yards: 761

Total touchdowns: 6 (5 passing)

Interceptions: 2

Passer rating: 88.3

The veteran quarterback has fared well against the Browns in his career, which should hopefully give Jets fans some hope after the team makes it through that tough three-game NFC North stretch.



Smith’s lone defeat to Cleveland happened last season with the Raiders. The veteran QB could not outplay Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders, as Smith threw for 285 yards and a touchdown on 44 attempts. However, he was under immense pressure, getting sacked a season-high 10 times.

No quarterback could play well under those circumstances when they are getting pummeled every time they drop back to pass. Smith will hope to have better success this upcoming season behind a better offensive line with the Jets.

Weeks 6 and 16 vs. New England Patriots

Record: 3-3 (6 games played)

Completion percentage: 60.9%

Passing yards: 1,572

Total touchdowns: 6 (5 passing)

Interceptions: 6

Passer rating: 80.4

The Patriots have made life tough on Smith, as evidenced by the six turnovers. The veteran signal caller has also been sacked 20 times (tied for most in his career by one team, the Rams also have 20).

However, if Smith had one highlight from his time in Vegas, it was his Week 1 upset win over the Patriots. Smith came out firing against the Patriots’ secondary, completing 24-of-34 passes for 362 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

While that win didn’t catapult the Raiders and Smith, at least he can say that he played a part in beating the eventual AFC champions. The Jets will hope Smith can lead them to an upset win in Weeks 6 or 16, which could be a huge morale boost for the team.

Weeks 7 and 12 vs. Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Lumen Field. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Record: 3-2 (5 games played)

Completion percentage: 67.9%

Passing yards: 931

Total touchdowns: 5 (4 passing)

Interceptions: 4

Passer rating: 91.2

Smith last played the Dolphins in 2024 with the Seahawks. He put up 289 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in a 24-3 win. Before that meeting, the last time Smith went up against the Dolphins, he was a Jet. In Week 17 of the 2014 season, the former second-round pick went off for 358 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-24 win.

Jets fans would love to see something similar this season, as the Dolphins are projected to be worse than New York, which is incredible to think about.

Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Record: 2-3 (5 games played)

Completion percentage: 68.7%

Passing yards: 1,245

Passing touchdowns: 8 (7 passing)

Interceptions: 4

Passer rating: 94.6

If Smith is still starting, there will be a ton of intrigue surrounding this matchup as the veteran QB will be facing his former team, which kicked him to the curb.

When not playing for the Raiders, Smith has had some success against the opposition. In his last meeting against Vegas in 2022, the Seahawks were on the losing end in a 40-34 overtime defeat.

Smith, for his efforts, passed for 328 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. One has to believe that the veteran QB will try to turn back the clock against his old squad to show them that they might’ve written him off too soon.

Week 9 at Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 0-2 (2 games played)

Completion percentage: 62.5%

Passing yards: 282

Passing touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 1

Passer rating: 73.7

Smith is still searching for his first-ever win against the Chiefs. Since he played in the AFC West last year, he had an opportunity to get that elusive victory, but it wasn’t meant to be. The Chiefs took down the Raiders 31-0, as Smith threw for a measly 67 yards on 16 attempts.



Smith might have better numbers this time around against the Chiefs, but it's going to be tough to expect the Jets to walk into Arrowhead and get a win.

Weeks 10 and 18 vs. Buffalo Bills

Record: 2-4 (6 games played)

Completion percentage: 56.4%

Passing yards: 740

Total touchdowns: 3 (2 passing)

Interceptions: 9

Passer rating: 49.1

Buffalo has been a house of horrors for Smith. The veteran quarterback has posted nine career interceptions, the most against any singular team. In his first stint with the Jets, Smith had a 1-3 record against Buffalo. The lone win came during Smith’s rookie season, when New York pulled off a 27-20 win.

Things are vastly different for both teams since 2013, as the Bills have established themselves as the team to beat in the AFC East and a contender in the AFC. The Jets will hope to get there one day, but it will start with Smith exorcising his demons.

Week 11 at Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 1-3 (4 games played)

Completion percentage: 62.8%

Passing yards: 582

Passing touchdowns: 4

Interceptions: 6

Passer rating: 66.4

It’s no coincidence that the toughest part of the Jets’ schedule also coincides with the teams that Smith has struggled against during his career.

This part of the schedule will test the veteran QB, who needs to prove that he can be the guy in New York for another year or elsewhere. Since he was in the AFC West last year, Smith saw the Chargers twice and lost both times.

In fact, half of his interceptions (3) came in those meetings, so it will be imperative for Smith to take care of the ball this time around. If he can do that, maybe the Jets can escape the gauntlet with a win, but don’t hold your breath.

Week 14 vs. Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked for a loss against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Record: 3-3 (6 games played)

Completion percentage: 65%

Passing yards: 815

Total touchdowns: 7 (6 passing)

Interceptions: 3

Passer rating: 85.3

One thing we didn’t mention about Smith and the Broncos is that Denver has sacked him 18 times, with half of those coming in last season’s two games. This late-season meeting will be won in the trenches, and the veteran QB hopes that the Jets’ O-line can hold their own to keep him upright.

Breece Hall will also have to play a major role in slowing down one of the fiercest pass rushes that we saw in 2025. The good sign heading into this meeting is that turnovers haven’t been an issue for Smith.

Week 15 at Arizona Cardinals

Record: 7-1 (8 games played)

Completion percentage: 69.5%

Passing yards: 1,398

Passing touchdowns: 8

Interceptions: 4

Passer rating: 96.5

The Jets’ veteran quarterback has fared well against the Cardinals throughout his career, as he has the most wins against any team. During his stint with the Seahawks, Smith won six straight games against his NFC West rival at the time.

If you’re a Jets fan, this has to excite you as there’s no reason to think Smith can’t add an eighth career win to his resume. Who knows what each team will look like by Week 15, but we can say right now that the Jets are better on paper and have more clarity under center.

Week 17 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 0-2 (2 games played)

Completion percentage: 68.1%

Passing yards: 568

Passing touchdowns: 4

Interceptions: 3

Passer rating: 92.8

Just like with the Chiefs, Smith is still chasing that elusive first career win over the Vikings. The last time he played against them was in Week 16 during the 2024 season. Unfortunately, Smith and the Seahawks lost by three points (27-24). In that game, he completed 31-of-43 passes for 314 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.