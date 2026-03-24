The New York Jets have made significant progress at several positions during the first two weeks of free agency, but one area that remains lacking is wide receiver.

Aside from star Garrett Wilson, the Jets don't have any wide receivers set in stone. Adonai Mitchell, who came from the Indianapolis Colts in the Sauce Gardner trade, showed flashes at times, but questions remain heading into the 2026 NFL season. New York hasn't added any pass catchers in free agency, though they may be holding out for the NFL Draft.

That's exactly why the Jets were named the "best landing spot" by Bleacher Report's Moe Moton for USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, who could be in play at No. 16 for New York.

Makai Lemon could be the Jets' pick at No. 16

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"At 5'11, 192 pounds, Lemon plays with a more physical style than the other top receiver prospects," Moton wrote. "He will likely find a home in the slot and beat defenders in the middle of the field and in the seams.

"Lemon could be more than a slot receiver, though. He can rack up catches as a reliable target and pace a passing attack. In college, the USC product averaged more than 14 yards per catch and saw his numbers explode last year, finishing with 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns."

Landing the former USC wideout with their second pick in the first round would be a home run for the Jets. Lemon, at one point, was widely regarded as the top player at his position and considered a top-10 pick for several weeks during the draft process. While it appears that teams favor Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate as the draft's WR1, Lemon has still established himself as a first-round talent.

There are several other potential landing spots for Lemon before the Jets pick again at No. 16: the New Orleans Saints (No. 8), Miami Dolphins (No. 11), Los Angeles Rams (No. 13), and Baltimore Ravens (No. 14). Having multiple teams interested just a few picks before New York could be a bad sign for a Jets front office that might be hoping Lemon falls into their lap at No. 16.

If the Jets leave the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft in April with an elite player chosen at pick No. 2 and Lemon secured at pick No. 16, it will be considered a strong start to a draft that some see as vital during a rebuild for general manager Darren Mougey and his front office.