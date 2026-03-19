NFL Draft: Jets to Host Penn State Standout Running Back on Visit

The New York Jets were on of many teams in attendance at Penn State's Pro Day on Wednesday.

Many believe that Olaivavega Ioane, the former Nittany Lions offensive guard, could be an option for the Jets at No. 16. The Jets might also consider Penn State quarterback Drew Allar on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

While many expect New York's interest to be in one of the aforementioned Penn State players or a defensive prospect, the Jets are actually preparing to host one of the college's two standout running backs on an upcoming pre-draft visit.

Jets to meet with Nick Singleton

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State running back Nick Singleton (RB18) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions have had two key running backs in recent seasons: Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton — both of whom are expected to be picked in the 2026 NFL Draft. Singleton told OnSI at Wednesday's Pro Day that he has a scheduled pre-draft "30" visit with the Jets.

The scheduled visit might come as a surprise, but New York needs to carefully evaluate running backs in this class in case the franchise can't agree on a long-term contract extension with Breece Hall. The Jets assigned the non-exclusive franchise tag to Hall, making him a restricted free agent who is likely to return next season. However, if the two sides can't reach an agreement, a trade could be considered.

That's where Singleton could come in.

The Pennsylvania native rushed for over 3,400 yards during his four-year career, setting a school record with 55 all-purpose touchdowns. He played alongside Allen, even though he had chances to be the lead back at other schools.

Singleton suffered a fractured foot at the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl, sidelining him for the NFL Scouting Combine and Wednesday's Pro Day. However, it won't be a concern for a team that drafts him, as he's expected to be healthy before the NFL Draft.

"[My doctors] are saying the week before the draft," Singleton said of when he'll be fully cleared. "But I feel like I'm getting back sooner."

The timeline of the pre-draft visit is unclear, but if one thing's for certain, it's that the Jets are at least interested in learning more about Singleton and what he could bring to a backfield.