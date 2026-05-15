Braelon Allen vs. Isaiah Davis: Which RB Should the Jets Trade This Offseason

When head coach Aaron Glenn first joined the New York Jets, his initial plan was to deploy a three-man committee at running back. This, however, never came into fruition, with Breece Hall receiving the bulk of the workload while Braelon Allen suffered a season-ending MCL sprain in Week 4.

Although there was a chance for its return in 2026, that dream was crushed last Friday when the franchise handed Hall a three-year, $43.5 million extension. With Hall being given the keys to the backfield, few reps remain for Isaiah Davis and Allen to make valuable contributions, signaling that one of them could be traded in the offseason.

If that’s the case, New York should stick with Davis as the backup and move on from Allen.

Jets should look to trade Braelon Allen this offseason

Allen, 22, proved to be a solid backup option his rookie season, logging 334 rushing yards on 92 carries and scoring two touchdowns. At 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, the former Wisconsin Badger is a powerful, downhill runner, averaging 2.86 yards after contact in 2024, per Pro Football Focus, ranking 33rd among running backs with at least 88 carries.

While Allen’s physical prowess makes him a reliable option in short-yardage situations, he doesn’t offer much more outside of that. Even though he registered 19 receptions for 148 receiving yards and one touchdown, he isn’t regarded as a receiving threat and hasn’t stood out as a pass-blocker.

Meanwhile, Davis, in fewer snaps, has proven to be the more versatile option. Across two seasons, Davis has accounted for 410 rushing yards on 73 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per carry and 3.88 yards after contact. He’s also showcased upside as a checkdown option, logging 21 receptions on 27 targets for 186 receiving yards last season.

Unlike Allen, Davis is a complementary back to Hall and provides a different spark to the offense. Hall thrives as an explosive runner and a viable receiving threat, while Davis is an effective runner who can contribute both in the running and passing games.

While not a significantly better pass blocker, the Jets seemingly trust Davis more than Allen in these situations. Davis logged 62 pass-blocking snaps last season and earned a 56.6 pass-blocking grade, per PFF, while Allen earned a 52.7 grade across just 27 snaps in 2024.

Although Davis is a more polished running back, there is a reasonable argument to keep Allen. Given his size and physicality, he’s a useful red zone threat and could be a viable option in late-game situations. By trading him, New York would lose a powerful runner who could be effective in short-yardage spots.

Still, it’s a decision the Jets must make. Given that Allen is two years younger than Davis and has two more years on his contract, there will be teams interested in the former fourth-round selection.

Moving on from Allen would not only give Hall more breathing room, which he already has with the extension. But it would also give Davis a defined role. The more reps Davis gets, the more it will help him develop into a strong RB2 option that can hold his own while Hall gets a breather.