NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Potential Superstar to Replace Jermaine Johnson

The New York Jets recently made a big trade that will send edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. This deal gives the Jets an ideal 3-4 nose tackle who should be a focal point of their defensive line for the next few years.

But this creates a massive hole at edge rusher in New York. Will McDonald IV is seemingly the only proven talent left on the roster, which means the Jets will likely look to use the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft on an edge rusher.

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick in the draft, Podell projected the Jets would select Ohio State Buckeyes edge rusher Arvell Reese to help replace the aforementioned Johnson.

Arvell Reese is the perfect addition at pick No. 2

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) moves the ball while defended by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) in the fourth quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"The Jets need playmakers on defense after dealing away two All-Pros in defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline," Podell wrote. "Reese was an inside linebacker in college for most of his career at Ohio State, but he did play 51% of his snaps as an edge rusher in 2025.

"That's going to be the 2025 Big Ten Linebacker of the Year's ideal, long-term position as a pro. He'll be able to maximize his athletic gifts while still having above average coverage skills for his position when needed, thanks to collegiate reps at inside linebacker. Reese is exactly what the Jets need after becoming the first team in NFL history without an interception on defense in 2025."

Reese should be the clear selection here, especially after he dominated the NFL combine. Reese excelled during some of the edge rusher drills while also posting a sub-4.50 second time in the 40-yard dash.

Reese is also able to be used in a multitude of roles. He's solid in coverage and an excellent quarterback spy. There aren't any edge rushers in the class who are faster or better in pursuit.

With head coach Aaron Glenn looking to transition to a 3-4 defense more often than not, Reese is the perfect hybrid edge rusher. He can drop into coverage like 3-4 outside linebackers typically do while also dominating as a pass rusher.