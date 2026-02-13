NFL Mock Draft: Jets Swing Round 1 Trade for Franchise QB

The New York Jets are currently in the middle of quite the rebuild, which they haven't seemed to be fearful of, as they traded two of their biggest stars for more draft capital at the trade deadline last season.

But these two trades added quite a bit of valuable draft capital for the Jets. In fact, they were able to land three additional first round picks over the next two years, which brings their running total to five first round selection between the 2026 and 2027 NFL drafts. But they're still going to need to hit big in the upcoming draft if they want to find the success they need to turn the franchise around.

NFL.com's Dan Parr recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. The Jets selected Arvell Reese and Jermod McCoy with their two picks in the first round, but Parr also predicted they would trade back into the first round at pick No. 28 to select Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson before the Los Angeles Rams could get their hands on him at pick No. 29.

Jets could swing draft day trade for third selection in Round 1

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Fearing the Rams could snatch Simpson as the heir to Matthew Stafford four picks before the Jets are on the clock at No. 33, New York parts with that selection -- along with a fourth-rounder this year and next -- to move up and secure the consensus QB2 in the class," Parr wrote. "GM Darren Mougey should keep taking swings at quarterback until it’s safe to end the search."

Simpson isn't good enough to go at pick No. 2. He might not be worth the pick at No. 16 either, depending on who's available.

But the Jets have the No. 33 pick, the first overall pick in the second round, so it wouldn't be too difficult to jump up a handful of spot to steal Simpson from the Rams. If the quarterback falls past the Pittsburgh Steelers, this is a very realistic trade scenario.

The Jets would be able to use their top two selections on impact defenders while also landing the second-best quarterback in the draft. It sounds like the dream scenario for New York.

