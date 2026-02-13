Jets Linked to $6 Million Veteran Lions LB in Free Agency

The New York Jets are in the middle of one of the bigger rebuilds in the entire league. They made this quite apparent at the trade deadline last season when they opted to trade Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys and Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jets have a slew of draft picks over the next two years. It seems like this is how they're planning on addressing their team's biggest roster holes, including quarterback and wide receiver.

But the Jets have also found themselves in one of the best cap situations in the entire league. They have enough money to sign practically any free agent on the market, which puts them in a good spot to be aggressive.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

SNY's Connor Hughes recently linked the Jets to Detroit Lions free agent linebacker Alex Anzalone. Anzalone played for head coach Aaron Glenn when Glenn was the defensive coordinator in Detroit.

Alex Anzalone would fit perfect with Aaron Glenn's Jets

Oct 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Detroit Lions middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) walks off the field after a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"One of the more surprising developments from Glenn’s first season with the Jets was what he did not do: bring former players with him," Hughes wrote. "He hired familiar coaches, but no ex-Lions were added to help reinforce his standard in the locker room. That is uncommon for a first-year head coach.

"Anzalone, who turns 32 in September, spent the past five seasons in Detroit, including four under Glenn as defensive coordinator. With Quincy Williams not expected to return and Jamien Sherwood coming off a disappointing 2025 season, Anzalone would address a need both on the field and in the locker room."

Glenn should be looking to target a few of his favorite defensive players from his time in Detroit. With Anzalone sitting in free agency, he's the first option the Jets should look at.

The Jets have All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams heading to free agency, too. Williams was benched midway through the season, which shows how the Jets felt about him. As a result, it seems like he's going to sign elsewhere in the coming months, while Anzalone could be the perfect new linebacker to take his place. He may be on the older side, but he could help anchor the Jets defense for the next few seasons.

More NFL: Jets Lose Potential QB Option After Shocking Turn of Events