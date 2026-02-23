Arvell Reese NFL Combine Update Should Have Jets' Full Attention

The 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine is here and it's going to be an intriguing week for the New York Jets.

New York has four picks in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft starting with the No. 2 overall pick. With there not being a quarterback worth the No. 2 pick, the vast majority of the buzz around New York has involved Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese.

He has been far and away the most popular player in mock drafts when it comes to the Jets. On top of Reese, other players who have been linked to New York have been David Bailey of Texas Tech and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

The Jets should be watching Arvell Reese closely

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The combine is going to give the Jets an opportunity to see all of the top prospects in the 2026 draft class, but all eyes should be on Reese. One thing that is positive is the fact that NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that Reese is going to work out at the combine.

"In terms of who is going to be participating on the field, we know that Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the presumptive No. 1 pick said back at the Super Bowl that he's not going to participate," Pelissero said. "But a lot of other key players are. Ty Simpson, the former Alabama quarterback, the consensus QB2 in this draft, I'm told will participate in the throwing session. ...

"The No. 3 player, Arvell Reese, also I'm told, expected to participate in drills. The Ohio State edge player, who plenty of people feel might be the best player in this draft. He's going to do drills, likely will run a [40-yard dash] as well."

In 2025, Reese played in 14 games for Ohio State and finished the campaign with 6 1/2 sacks, two passes defended and 69 total tackles, including 10 for a loss. Reese is a game-breaker. The rumors have been swirling since Dante Moore went back to Oregon that Reese could end up being the guy at No. 2 for the Jets. All eyes are going to be on him at the combine.

