Jets Draft Trends: How New York Has Attacked the NFL Combine

The New York Jets have a big few weeks ahead.

New York has the No. 2 pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft. The NFL Scouting Combine will kick off on Monday, Feb. 23 and the Jets' front office is going to get a good look at some of the game's top prospects. For New York, the focus will be on the No. 2 pick, but New York is loaded with picks in the first two rounds. The Jets have two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

There has already been plenty of chatter about who the Jets could take with the No. 2 pick. The two names that have popped up the most have been Arvell Reese of Ohio State and David Bailey of Texas Tech. Another name to watch will be Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

The Jets have plenty of holes to fill

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With the combine kicking off next week, let's take a look back at the Jets' selections in the first round of the last three drafts.

2025: Armand Membou, Offensive Tackle

The Jets hit a home run with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Membou had a 72.7 Pro Football Focus grade in 2025 (31st of 89 qualifying offensive tackles). That's wild as a rookie. The Jets' offensive line was a weakness over the last few years before 2025. Now, Membou looks like a star to build around.

2024: Olu Fashanu, Offensive Tackle

The Jets went offensive tackle in back-to-back draft classes and are set at the position moving forward. Membou and Fashanu showed in 2025 that they can bookend this line for. years to come.

2023: Will McDonald IV, Defensive End

McDonald arguably is the Jets' pass rusher at this moment. He racked up eight sacks in 2025 and 10 1/2 sacks in 2024. The Jets need more firepower at the edge to pair with him.

Last year, the Jets went with Membou in the first round followed by tight end Mason Taylor in the second round and cornerback Azareye'h Thomas in the third round. The Jets have a handful of holes they need to fill this offseason. Throughout the combine, keep a close eye on edge rushers, receivers and pieces for the secondary.

