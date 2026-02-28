NFL Scouting Combine: Jets Host Formal Interview with Potential Mid-Round QB

INDIANAPOLIS — The New York Jets are certainly looking into drafting a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While there has been some discussion about New York passing on selecting a quarterback early in the draft and focusing on signing a "bridge quarterback," their front office clearly has been looking into mid-round-caliber quarterbacks.

Add Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green to the list of signal-callers the Jets have met with at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He told OnSI exclusively that he had his only formal interview with New York.

The Jets should take a flier on Taylen Green

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (QB08) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"It was really good — I really enjoyed my time with them," Green said Friday at the Scouting Combine. "We installed some plays and watched film—just talking ball. Can never complain about talking ball. The minutes go by fast, and it feels like 10 seconds."

Green's confirmed formal interview with the Jets is one of 45 20-minute meetings in the suites of Lucas Oil Stadium that New York is allowed to have with prospects during the week. Prospects are also allowed to meet informally with teams, just "talking" briefly, but the formal interviews have been a better indicator of interest in years past.

"I'd enjoy [playing] in New York," Green said. "You know, really, it'll be a blessing. Or anywhere I go would be a blessing."

The 23-year-old quarterback is intriguing to several quarterback-needy teams, bringing a unique scrambling ability similar to that of Lamar Jackson. Green also said his fiancée is from Long Island, just 30 minutes from MetLife Stadium.

Green is NFLDraftBuzz's seventh-highest-ranked quarterback in the 2026 class, with a sixth-round projection, though standout Scouting Combine and Pro Day performances could boost his draft stock. His arm strength could flash during Saturday's workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"My arm strength sets me apart, along with my size," Green said. "Just being able to do the things that, you know, you can't teach. It's just in me — my instincts."

Even if New York sets its sights on a first-round quarterback in 2027, Green could be a cheap option in 2026 with plenty of upside. If he turns into a serviceable starter, the former Razorback could be a future option as the Jets' quarterback.