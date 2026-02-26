NFL Scouting Combine: Jets Meet With Projected First-Round Defensive Lineman

The New York Jets are certainly targeting elite pass-rushers to potentially select with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While New York is expected to select Ohio State's Arvell Reese or Texas Tech's David Bailey at No. 2, the Jets also hold the No. 16 pick, which originated in last season's trade deadline deal involving Sauce Gardner and the Indianapolis Colts.

All options are on the table for that pick, but even with a need at quarterback and other offensive positions, the Jets continue to explore defensive line players. That includes Clemson interior defensive lineman Peter Woods, who told the media Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he had a formal interview with New York on Tuesday night.

Could the Jets target a Quinnen Williams replacement at No. 16?

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (DL29) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I actually met with the Jets (Tuesday night), one of my last meetings going into the night," Woods said. "It was a great meeting... Coach (Aaron) Glenn was in there."

Woods, who will turn 21 in early March, is widely regarded as a lock to be a first-round pick come April's draft in Pittsburgh. He was recently ranked as Sports Illustrated's No. 1 defensive lineman in this class.

The former Clemson lineman officially measured 6-foot-2 in Indianapolis, weighing 298 pounds with 31 1/4-inch arms. He also had a 76 3/8-inch wingspan, according to NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah.

During the meeting, Woods explained that there were some "familiar faces" he'd previously interacted with at Clemson.

"We were talking ball, installing defenses, and it's really just a great experience, just to be able to just talk to them and get their feedback," Woods explained. "One of the questions that I always ask is where you see that I can get better moving from college to the NFL, just to better my game. And they had some great things to say about that."

Woods was underwhelming statistically in 2025 after an 8.5 tackle-for-loss season in 2024. However, he did post a career-high 30 total tackles with two sacks for the Tigers last season. While it's unclear whether the Jets will select a defensive lineman early in the draft, he is a name to keep an eye on as draft day approaches.