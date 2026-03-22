Post Free Agency Mock Draft: Jets Land Dominant All-American Edge Rusher

The New York Jets came into the offseason with a lot of holes on their roster, but the front office has done a very good job at filling all the struggling spots on the team. They've added players like T'Vondre Sweat, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Demario Davis while losing players like Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons on defense.

The Jets still have a few holes on their team though, notably at wide receiver and edge rusher after trading away Johnson from the edge and not addressing the issue at wide receiver. With the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, the Jets will likely have their eyes on a star edge rusher.

Nate Davis of USA Today recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick, Davis projected the Jets would select edge rusher David Bailey over Arvell Reese to bolster head coach Aaron Glenn's defense this year.

David Bailey could be the safe pick for the Jets at No. 2

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end David Bailey (31) pressures Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Noah Walters (12) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

"Aside from acquiring Smith, Gang Green spent a fair amount of money in free agency – including on edge players Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare," Davis wrote. "But neither is going to strike the fear of God into opposing quarterbacks. Bailey, a Stanford grad, came into his own with the Big 12 champion Red Raiders in 2025, tying for first in the FBS with 14½ sacks while leading the field with a 20.2% pressure rate and mixing in 19½ tackles for losses. Bailey is scheme diverse, which could also be a boon for a team switching to a three-man front and one that also recently offloaded DE Jermaine Johnson II, who was optimal for Tennessee's 4-3 defense."

Bailey was an All-American last year with double digit sacks while anchoring one of the best defenses in the country. He's a star at this point in his career with the ceiling to become even more dominant over the coming years.

While Bailey might not have the same potential as Reese, the Texas Tech product is a much safer pick. He's already shown the ability to dominate as an edge rusher while Reese was more of a hybrid. There are few draft prospects who have shown as much dominance at the college level as Bailey.

The Jets need to land one of these two edge rushers. The decision is going to be a tough one, but they can't go wrong with either of them.