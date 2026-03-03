The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and after a week in Indianapolis evaluating NFL Draft prospects, the New York Jets should have a better idea of which players they would like to select come late April.

Many players saw their draft stock rise, and some saw it slide, by the conclusion of workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. It's only right that, after spending a week in Indianapolis, OnSI wraps it up with a three-round mock draft for the Jets.

The main question surrounding the Jets was the quarterback position. Will New York add a quarterback through the draft or find a bridge quarterback as they eye 2027? Or will they focus on replenishing the trade deadline losses of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams?

Round 1, Pick 2

Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs (DB34) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Rumors currently are circulating that the medical evaluations of Ohio State's superstar safety, Caleb Downs, came back red-flagged, and that he may have a degenerative knee injury. This pick assumes that the news is coming from a team infatuated with Downs and that it is being reported in the media as a smokescreen.

Downs, just 21 years old, is considered by many to be among the top two players in the 2026 NFL Draft, right alongside Notre Dame phenom running back Jeremiyah Love. The former Buckeye would thrive as a chess piece in an Aaron Glenn-driven defense. New York could use him in a variety of scenarios and positions on the field.

Very simply, the Jets shouldn't care about positional value. They are not ready to win big yet. Drafting the best player in the NFL Draft is what they are ready for.

Round 1, Pick 16

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson may have been the biggest winner at the Combine, and the only things he participated in were media availability, team interviews, and medical evaluations.

There is a big three among the top wideouts in this year's NFL Draft: Tyson, Carnell Tate, and Makai Lemon. For Tate, there were concerns about his 4.53-second 40-yard dash. For Lemon, there have been rumors of character concerns and botched interviews.

But for Tyson, there wasn't anything — and sometimes no news is good news. He'll run at Pro Day in mid-to-late March. One source familiar with Tyson predicted he'd run a 40-yard dash between 4.40 and 4.45, which would be impressive for someone his size. The 21-year-old receiver stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 203 pounds.

For the Jets, Tyson would bolster their offense alongside Garrett Wilson and be a key piece to the team's future quarterback, whomever that might be.

Round 2, Pick 33

Brandon Cisse, cornerback, South Carolina

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse (DB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Behind the scenes in Indianapolis on Friday night, there were plenty of talks about the on-field performances at Lucas Oil Stadium from the draft's defensive backs and tight ends. While Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq stole the show, running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash as a tight end, there were whispers about South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse.

Cisse posted an impressive 41-inch vertical and a 10-foot-11-inch broad jump, two marks that rank above the 90th percentile among all cornerbacks.

The still 20-year-old defensive back is a likely option in the back half of the first round, but fell into New York's lap at pick No. 33 in this mock draft. It only makes sense for the Jets to select a potential Sauce Gardner replacement just a few months after trading away their former franchise cornerstone.

Round 2, Pick 44

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (DL60) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oklahoma pass-rusher R Mason Thomas flew under the radar after a week at the NFL Scouting Combine. There was some praise at the front half of the week, but not a whole lot of noise outside of that.

The Jets landing the former Sooner with this pick would be a home run. Thomas, who will be 22 when the NFL season kicks off, will certainly be an option for teams in the latter half of the first round.

For New York, Thomas provides a consistent pass rush sparked by a quick but powerful player. He had 6.5 sacks in 10 games in 2025 and won First-Team All-SEC honors along with an AP Second Team All-American nod. He's sure to be a player who produces in a big way at the next level.