Jets Veteran Quarterback Publicly Pushes for 2026 Return

The New York Jets' entire quarterback room from the 2025 season is up in the air right now.

Justin Fields was brought in to be the team's starter last offseason in free agency. Unfortunately, things didn't work out and he was benched throughout the season. He has $10 million guaranteed in 2026, but everything is up in the air with him right now.

Tyrod Taylor replaced Fields as the starter, but didn't get much action due to injury. Now, the veteran signal-caller is a pending free agent. Brady Cook, the undrafted free agent who replaced Taylor, isn't the answer as the team's No. 1 or No. 2 quarterback moving forward.

The Jets have a quarterback question

As of this moment, it's unclear what the Jets will do. But Taylor did say on Thursday while joining "The Jake Asman Show" that he would "love" to be back with New York in 2026.

"Yeah, we spoke over our exit meeting," Taylor said when asked if he's spoken to the Jets about what's next. "I haven't had any conversations since then. Also, have been around this long enough to know that sometimes conversations in January change as the offseason goes. But, I'm sure at some point we'll connect here within the next few weeks.

"Get through the Super Bowl and get through February. But looking forward to engaging in those talks. I would love to be back. I want to be a part of the change. I know we have a lot of special guys within that locker room. I've been a part of culture change ... throughout my career and I would love to be a part of a second one."

Retaining Taylor certainly would not be a negative. When Aaron Glenn came in as the team's head coach last offseason, he noted a need for a culture change. One thing that is important to note is that Taylor is known around the league as a good locker room guy. No matter what the Jets do with the starting job, having Taylor in the mix as a veteran voice for the franchise in a backup role would not hurt in the slightest.

