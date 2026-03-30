Source: Jets Held Dinner with Texas Tech QB Behren Morton Before Pro Day

The New York Jets hosted a formal dinner with Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton on Wednesday night ahead of Thursday's pro day, a source tells OnSI, joining the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Dallas Cowboys as teams to do so.

Morton, 24, is ranked as PFF's No. 315 best player in this year's draft class, although teams seem to value him more highly than the general media does.

The former Red Raiders quarterback also has a pre-draft "30" visit scheduled with the Carolina Panthers, according to a source. There is an expectation that he will receive a few more opportunities for pre-draft visits.

Should the Jets take a chance on Morton?

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) prepares to pass the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Morton, who grew up in Eastland, Texas, was a four-star recruit out of high school, choosing and remaining committed to Texas Tech. He played five seasons with the Red Raiders, attempting more than 290 passes in each of the last three, completing over 790 passes in his career, and throwing for nearly 9,000 passing yards.

Texas Tech, powered by a Morton-led offense in 2025, finished a perfect 10-win season before the BIG-12 championship. They achieved a commanding 34-7 victory over BYU, moving to 11-0, as Morton threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Entering the College Football Playoffs as the No. 4 seed, Texas Tech's offense was shut out by the No. 5-ranked Oregon Ducks in a season-ending 23-0 loss. Morton experienced his second-worst passing performance, completing just 56.3 percent of his passes and throwing two interceptions.

The general consensus across the league is that he's a promising option as a Day 3 pick who can serve as a backup quarterback with the ability to step in for a starter if there's an injury or unforeseen circumstance.

In the case of the Jets, choosing Morton on Day 3 could give the rookie a chance to start a few games later in the season. If the season doesn't go as originally planned in New York with Geno Smith, the team might give Morton a shot at quarterback to help decide on the position before the 2027 offseason.

As previously reported by ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets are leaning toward the 2027 NFL Draft to select a high-value quarterback in the first round and might pass over players like Alabama's Ty Simpson and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier early in this year's draft. Choosing Morton would align with the team's general direction.