Predicting Every Jets Primetime Game and Opponent

As the NFL officially gets set to reveal the 2026 schedule on Thursday night, there is a lot of speculation regarding when each game will be played. After all, each team's home and away opponents have already been determined, and some matchups have even been leaked as Thursday's announcement draws nearer.

The majority of the focus is centered around which games will be played in primetime or when revenge games will take place. For the New York Jets, who only played two primetime games total last season, it is hard to envision them playing more than two or three under the lights when you consider the rebuild they are currently going through amid their ongoing struggles.

With that said, head coach Aaron Glenn's squad looks much better on paper following a successful draft a couple of weeks ago. As the schedule release approaches, here's our best guesses for five Jets games that could be on the national stage this season.

Jets vs. Raiders

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Both of these teams finished a combined 6-28 last season, but this matchup certainly has the potential to be considered for a primetime slot. Assuming No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza is the starter, you would have a talented rookie on one side facing the veteran Geno Smith in Las Vegas' first trip to MetLife Stadium since 2020.

With Mendoza looking to make a name for himself in the NFL and Smith going against the team that traded him following a disappointing 2025 season, it has all the makings for a primetime showdown that is sure to provide a lot of intrigue despite the poor records from last season.

Jets at Lions

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions guard Miles Frazier (71) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) wait in the tunnel before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

A road trip to Ford Field to face the Lions will carry a little extra weight for Glenn as he returns to Detroit to face his former team for the first time since becoming the Jets head coach. The Lions did not have the season they were expecting after missing the playoffs altogether in 2025, so both teams approach the 2026 season looking for better results.

For Glenn, the former Lions defensive coordinator, it is imperative that he bounces back from a 3-14 record going into Year 2 as head coach. A solid draft class will help, but with some room for improvement remaining at certain positions, this meeting presents some high stakes and one that could get some serious consideration for a primetime spot.

Jets vs. Patriots

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jets dropped both games to their AFC East rivals by a combined score of 69-24 last season, but they faced New England on Monday Night Football in 2025 and could be in line to do so again. After all, the Patriots are coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX and have one of the most talented young QBs in the league in 2025 MVP runner-up Drake Maye.

Prior to New England's impressive run under its first-year HC Mike Vrabel, the Patriots had fallen mostly out of the spotlight following years of subpar results after Tom Brady's departure. Now that they have reasserted themselves, one of the two in-season matchups against them could be another primetime opportunity for the Jets.

Jets at Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen keeps the ball and gets about five yards on the play during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to the Patriots, the Jets never had a chance in either game against Buffalo last season. This time around, though, it makes perfect sense for a primetime game between the two rivals when you consider the Bills still have Josh Allen as their QB and are entering the season with a new HC in longtime offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Not to mention, the Bills will be debuting their new stadium in the 2026 season as well, so there is plenty of reason to believe that the league will try to feature them in several primetime games. The Jets may not be the first team on that list, but with the established veteran in Smith and a more complete roster full of high-upside draftees, it is not totally unlikely that these two teams could square off under the lights.

Jets at Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid pre game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch, Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another division meeting in primetime cannot be ruled out when the Jets face the Miami Dolphins, who they played in that slot last season. However, if it comes down to star power and recent performance, it would not be out of the question at all if a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs gets the primetime nod instead.

With head coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce returning for another season and QB Patrick Mahomes returning from a torn left ACL, the league will likely do anything it can to put the Chiefs in primetime once again. An improved and talented young Jets team looking to find its footing could be an under-the-radar option at some point in the season.