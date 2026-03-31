Source: Jets Hosting Texas Tech QB Behren Morton on Visit Ahead of NFL Draft

The New York Jets will host Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton on a pre-draft "30" visit ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, OnSI has learned.

Morton recently met with Jets officials on Wednesday night before his pro day, as OnSI reported. It was a formal dinner that included general manager Darren Mougey, head coach Aaron Glenn, and offensive coordinator Frank Reich. The former Red Raiders quarterback was given an excerpt of a playbook and tested on his retention after studying it the night before.

The scheduled visit, arranged after the meeting and the pro day workout, likely indicates that Mougey, Glenn, Reich, and the rest of the staff liked what they saw and are considering selecting him in the draft to bring him to New York.

Morton would fit well with the Jets

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton (QB12) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Morton played five seasons at Texas Tech, starting in each of the last three. The Eastland, Texas, native accumulated nearly 9,000 passing yards, completing 62.8 percent of his throws and passing for 71 total touchdowns.

The 23-year-old quarterback told the media at his pro day that teams have shown interest in drafting him primarily as a backup quarterback.

Morton, ranked No. 315 on PFF's NFL Draft big board, is anticipated to be picked late, likely in the sixth or seventh round. He had a meeting with the Dallas Cowboys before his pro day and has pre-draft visits scheduled with the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers, according to a source — all of which have established starting quarterbacks for the 2026 season.

Morton will join the NFL after playing 34 games over the past three seasons, fulfilling the well-known 'Parcells rule.' This rule states that a quarterback must have started for at least three seasons to be considered successful at the professional level, among other criteria. There has been considerable discussion in recent years about how a college quarterback's experience before the NFL affects their chances of success at the next level.

For the Jets, Morton is a safe pick in later rounds as they continue with Geno Smith at quarterback in 2026 and look ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft for their next long-term option. If Morton gets playing time, his experience reading advanced college defenses might help him in the NFL. Don't be surprised if New York drafts the former Texas Tech QB at some point.