Source: Jets Re-Sign LB Mykal Walker to One-Year Deal Worth $1.4M

Much is said about an NFL team's ability to score on offense and to prevent opponents from scoring on defense, but it's often the special teams that can determine the outcome of a game.

The New York Jets know this all too well; think back to Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. Jets fans were heartbroken when their star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, tore his Achilles tendon just four plays into the game. Zach Wilson stepped in for Rodgers, keeping the team competitive and close to a win over the Buffalo Bills. Xavier Gipson won that game in overtime, despite Rodgers' injury, with a 65-yard punt return touchdown.

All of that is to say: the Jets recognize the importance of special teams and, as sources tell OnSI, they have re-signed a key special teams player to a one-year contract.

Walker is very underrated

New York Jets linebacker Mykal Walker (53) warms up before an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York agreed to terms with linebacker Mykal Walker on a one-year contract with a base value of $1.4 million, a source confirmed.

Walker, 28, had a career-high 80.2 PFF special teams grade in 2025. He had a stellar game on defense against the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, posting five tackles and three defensive stops, while earning an 89.3 PFF defense grade.

The former Fresno State Bulldog was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in Atlanta, even posting a 107-tackle season in 2022.

Walker was surprisingly waived by the Falcons during training camp leading up to the 2023 NFL season, then bounced around among several teams, including the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, and Arizona Cardinals.

A journeyman, Walker signed with the Jets in early September last season before being elevated to the active roster in early October. He finished the season with 21 total tackles on defense and 194 snaps played.

The signing will go under the radar, but it speaks a lot about how New York views Walker. Both parties agreed to a deal early in the day on Wednesday — the first official day of NFL free agency — signaling that the Jets made it a priority to bring Walker back.