Sources: Jets Hosted Ohio State Star Linebacker on Pre-Draft Visit

The New York Jets hold the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and all signs suggest New York will choose a defensive player.

It's uncertain who the Jets will choose, but they reportedly are interested in Texas Tech's David Bailey, Miami's Rueben Bain, and Ohio State stars Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, and Arvell Reese. Darren Mougey and the Jets' front office have been keeping the team's plans under wraps, though the aforementioned five players seem like the only possibilities.

As the draft gets closer, the Jets might reveal their intentions, and they're probably to host all five players for a pre-draft top 30 visit, also known as a "30" visit. While these visits don't always reflect the team's top-30 players on their draft list, "30" visits are a reliable sign that a team wants to learn more about a prospect.

The Jets wanted to learn more about this Ohio State star

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Vell Reese (LB20) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Reese was hosted by the Jets and the New York Giants for a pre-draft top 30 visit earlier this week, OnSI has learned.

Reese, who is ranked the third-highest player on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper's post-Combine big board, discreetly navigated New York, meeting with both teams as the NFL free agency period began. He's an option for the Jets at pick No. 2 and for the Giants at pick No. 5.

The 20-year-old linebacker impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine in late February, running a 4.46 40-yard dash and interviewing with multiple teams both formally and informally. Reese told reporters that he had a formal meeting with the Jets in Indianapolis.

Reese is a versatile player who can line up in the box at linebacker or rush the passer on the edge. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn would probably use him in many different ways.

The former Ohio State Buckeye recorded 69 total tackles and seven sacks in 2025, marking a significant progression from his first two seasons. He was named to both First-Team All-Big Ten and the Big Ten's Linebacker of the Year.

Reese's rare combination of size and 4.46 speed makes him the ideal chess piece for a Jets defense that desperately needs a young playmaker. After trading away Jermaine Johnson II, New York needs a high-ceiling edge rusher who can also drop into coverage. Simply put, Reese would be a perfect fit in New York, and with the confirmation of the pre-draft visit, it seems the Jets recognize that.