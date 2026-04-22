Arvell Reese Sounds Like a Future Jet With Wednesday Comments

The Jets and Arvell Reese appear to be a great culture fit, based on the latest details on the organization's top-30 meeting with the former Ohio State EDGE.

Per Reese, during an interview with SNY's Niki Lattarulo, "That meeting was a lot of... they installed something and wanted to see where my head was at. I like everybody there ... I think that's a serious organization and yeah, I respect... I respect the guys I met with. I respect that room for sure."

Reese is seen as a strong long-term scheme fit for Aaron Glenn's system as an outside linebacker or on the edge. More importantly, Reese appears to be a personality fit, getting along with the personnel.

Glenn brought on six new defensive coaches and plans to be the lead play-caller for the defense in 2026. Being that he had success not long ago with the Lions, it's not surprising to hear the Cleveland native share respect for Glenn.

It's notable, though. Especially in the wake of a cancelled meeting with one of Reese's main competitors to be taken with New York's No. 2 overall pick.

Arvell Reese May Have Definitively Overtaken David Bailey at No. 2

Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey is the Jets' other main target at the position. The thinking with Bailey is that he's a plug-and-play option who has a higher immediate ceiling than Reese, whose experience on-ball doesn't go back more than two years. Reese didn't become a full-fledged edge rusher until the 2025 season.

That could mean Reese is more moldable, having established fewer habits during his time with the Buckeyes. Some might be scared off by the lack of experience, though others might marvel at his performance, given the circumstance.

Either way, it looks like Reese has an edge off the field. Bailey's top-30 visit was cancelled by New York, and it's hard to tell if that means they have lost interest or if they have their mind made up on Bailey. With Fernando Mendoza going No. 1 overall to the Raiders, the Jets hold the fate of the rest of the draft with the Reese-Bailey choice. If it's even a choice.

For all we know, New York's front office may have decided that picking the best talent available is the play over digging themselves out of their hole with a more win-now-ready player. They could also be trying to drum up trade scenarios by keeping their preference close to the vest.

Reese has the higher ceiling and a sentimental advantage. We'll see what means tomorrow night.