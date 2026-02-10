Two Jets Targets Emerge With Aaron Glenn–Lions Connections

The New York Jets have over $83 million in salary cap space and certainly need to be aggressive this offseason.

The Jets have had a roller coaster of an offseason so far already when it comes to the coaching staff, but arguably have come out better for it. Keeping Aaron Glenn, arguably, is a good thing despite a bad 2025 season. He was a first-year head coach and if the Jets had moved on from him, it would've been more of the same. Keeping Glenn brings a bit of continuity. The Jets overhauled the rest of the staff and brought in Frank Reich, which should be viewed positively.

Now, the offseason is here with the Super Bowl behind us and New York will have plenty of options. On Monday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic spoke with Connor Hughes of SNY on "Jets Final Drive" about what the offseason could look like in New York. Rosenblatt specifically noted that he has heard that the Jets are "actively" going to try to bring guys who "know what Aaron Glenn is about" and mentioned Alex Anzalone and Amik Robertson.

The Jets need to rebuid this offseason

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone celebrates a tackle against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They need to bring in somebody who has played for Aaron Glenn before to help establish what he's looking for," Rosenblatt said. "I'm not going to say the obvious one. Alex Anzalone is the obvious one and I think he would be a Jet. But the Lions have a cornerback named Amik Robertson ... he's more of a nickel. Him and Aaron Glenn were really close. He was really good for the Lions. He's a tough, hard-nosed kid who buys into everything Aaron Glenn is selling. I talked to him when I did that Aaron Glenn story last year.

"While I like Jarvis Brownlee, I don't think you can 100 percent lock him into a starting job if you can upgrade at corner and bring in somebody who knows what Aaron Glenn is looking for. I would keep an eye on him. From what I have been told, they are actively going to try to bring in guys who know what Aaron Glenn is about. And so I think you look at guys like Anzalone and Amik Robertson."

The offseason is young, but the rumor mill has begun. Keep an eye on the two pending Detroit Lions free agents.

