Insider Hints Jets May Target These 5 Defenders in Free Agency

The New York Jets need to add to their defense in a big way this offseason, but they're unlikely to spend the money to add the star playmakers.

As a result, New York is seemingly looking to build their defense through the NFL draft and bargain bin free agents. The No. 2 overall pick is almost certainly going to be used on an edge rusher.

After that, the Jets could dive into free agency with nearly $75 million to spend.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently suggested the Jets would target Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, Lions defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport, Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross, and Miami Dolphins defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu in free agency.

Jets targeting affordable free agents to bolster defense

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone celebrates a tackle against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Expect much of the Jets’ action in free agency (outside of quarterback) to be on defense, particularly at safety, linebacker and defensive end," Rosenblatt wrote. "They need some depth added at cornerback as well. Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross, Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, Lions defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport and Miami Dolphins defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu are among the names to watch."

Anzalone would be the perfect linebacker to help anchor head coach Aaron Glenn's defense because he did so in Detroit a couple of years ago. He's been a dynamic weapon for the Lions, but the Jets have the money and familiarity with Coach Glenn to steal him this offseason. He should come affordable enough to be worth the move for New York.

Muhammad and Davenport are in the same boat as Anzalone in terms of familiarity with Coach Glenn, but they'd serve different roles. The Jets need to add defensive linemen to help bolster their pass rush. Muhammad would be the big acquisition, as he recorded 11 sacks last season. Davenport has struggled to stay healthy for a few years, so he would likely be very cheap to sign.

Melifonwu was also a member of Glenn's defense in Detroit before heading over to the Dolphins last season. He's an excellent safety who had his best season under Glenn in 2023. Adding him to be the ballhawk defensive back in the middle of Glenn's defense would fit perfectly.

Cross is an excllent playmaker with a knack for the splash play. He's recorded five interceptions over the last three seasons. The Jets defense recorded zero interceptions across 17 games last year.