Where Jets, Aaron Glenn Stand After Coaching Shakeup

The New York Jets won't take the field for a game until the fall and there's a lot of work to do beforehand.

After going 3-14 in 2025, it has been known already that the team was going to need to address the roster. The quarterback position is up in the air, the Jets need another high-end receiver, the franchise needs to figure out whether to bring back Breece Hall and there's a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball, especially replacing Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

Now, there's more work to do. The Jets have an opening at defensive coordinator and opened up a handful of other positions on Friday with a shakeup. The Jets reportedly fired Charles London, Eric Washington, Roosevelt Williams, Scott Turner, Aaron Curry and Alonso Escalante. Afterward, Jets insider Connor Hughes broke down the moves and how they relate directly to Aaron Glenn's overall standing with the franchise heading into his second season with the team.

The Jets are at a crossroads

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn watches his team from the sidelines during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"My take on all of this: There are massive questions regarding Aaron Glenn and his ability to do this job. Mounting evidence and statistics indicate he cannot," Hughes wrote. "That was the case before he fired a vast number of staffers and whiffed badly on the QB. It’s the case now. Yes, this reflects poorly on the coach. These were his hand-picked guys and ones he boasted about getting at various points last offseason. To move on from assistants, DC and potentially demoted the OC? Makes you wonder: What exactly went right? What is this 'plan' he keeps pointing to in order to believe? This many new pieces means Jets are starting over, at a number of places, again. That’s not a plan. That’s another restart.

"Whether they made these moves or not, though, Glenn’s seat was always going to be red hot to begin the year. Jets giving him chance to course correct. If it doesn’t work, he’ll be fired … just like he would have been had he stuck with his guys. One and done [would do] no one any good. Top candidates weren’t picking the Jets already (see Ben Johnson and Mike Vrabel a year ago). Certainly wasn’t gonna be the case if they canned Glenn after a year."

These decisions make a tough offseason look even more difficult. While the Jets didn't make a change at head coach, it looks like New York is doing a near-reset.

