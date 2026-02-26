Where Jets' QB Search Stands, Including New Justin Fields Rumor

One of the biggest questions hanging over the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine is what are the New York Jets going to do at quarterback?

It's a topic that has been talked about at length. On Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport addressed the state of the Jets' quarterback room while speaking with Jets team reporter Eric Allen.

"It might be a year where you bridge the gap and if that's what you want, if that's what you have to do, there are actually some really good options this year," Rapoport said. "There's [Tua Tagovailoa], there's [Kyler Murray], there's Geno Smith, who fans are familiar with. There's Malik Willis, who I think the upside there is really interesting.

Who will the Jets have under center?

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) on the field against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"I would say the most fascinating free agent quarterback that we've seen in a very long time. ... I have no idea what Malik Willis is going to be. That really intrigues me. Because when he got to play, he looked excellent. There's a lot to like. I think that interests. For [Justin Fields], wouldn't be surprised if there's another opportunity out there for him."

Rapoport continued on Fields.

"I assume they'll look into a possible trade," Rapoport said. "He's got some money due to him. I think it's [$10 million] guaranteed. He's also a good guy. Keeping him is not the worst thing in the world. Having him compete, be a backup, there's a lot of different options because he's a good person. I could see all of those on the table."

Jets general manager Darren Mougey spoke directly about Fields on Tuesday and left all options on the table.

"Yeah, Justin's on the roster," Mougey said. "And just like every other position, we're going to evaluate the quarterback position through every landscape, whether that's trade, on the street, free agency, to see what we can add to the team. But Justin's under contract. Glad he's under contract. We have no, you know, trigger date with Justin's contract, so he's part of the Jets."

This question isn't going anywhere. Fortunately, there are options for New York to consider.