NFL Free Agency: What Could a Malik Willis Signing Look Like for the Jets?

NFL free agency will officially kick off in less than one week, and the New York Jets sit with over $70 million in available cap space.

What the Jets will do at the quarterback position is one thing nobody knows for certain. Will New York look to sign former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray? Will they trade for a cheap veteran quarterback as they hold out for the 2027 NFL draft class? Only time will tell.

With New York City boasting a substantial amount of available spending money, ESPN predicted that the Jets could be among the three potential teams that might offer a deal to Green Bay Packers free-agent quarterback Malik Willis during the upcoming free agency period.

What would a Malik Willis-Jets deal look like?

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) breaks away from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) to score a touchdown in the second quarter at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Dan Powers-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"Two years, $40 million," ESPN's Rich Cimini projected. "The deal includes a $15 million signing bonus and $5 million base salary (guaranteed) in the first year. In Year 2, $10 million of the $20 million base is guaranteed."

As Cimini pointed out, that would be the exact contract the Jets offered quarterback Justin Fields last offseason. Fields didn’t work out and is likely to be released, but the extra available spending money gives New York a chance to make a significant investment in a player like Willis.

Willis, who replaced Jordan Love when he was injured in 2025, only played 98 snaps. Despite this limited time, the former third-round pick showcased his skills on the field. Over four games, he completed 85.7% of his passes, throwing for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Notably, he also found the end zone twice with his legs.

A $20 million per-season average might not be sufficient to convince Willis to sign. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported from the NFL Scouting Combine last week that it’s a “foregone conclusion” that Willis will secure a deal exceeding $30 million annually. It’s worth mentioning that the Liberty University product is represented by Athletes First's David Mulugheta, who played a pivotal role in negotiating Deshaun Watson’s $230 million guaranteed contract with the Cleveland Browns.

It’s more probable that a pairing of Willis and the Jets would command a salary of approximately $30-35 million per season. A two-year contract worth $64 million could be appealing to Willis, who is expected to have numerous suitors once free agency commences. ESPN identified the Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings as two teams that would be logical landing spots for the soon-to-be free agent.