One Thought on All 16 Players on Jets' Practice Squad

Now that the rush of initial waivers is over, and the 53-man roster is (somewhat) established, the New York Jets can now set their sights on the 16-man practice squad.

As usual, the players on the list can always change. That is the life these players have chosen in competing across the NFL. Their jobs can be gone in a moment. With that understanding clear, it's time to break down each player brought in to the practice squad.

Here's one thought surrounding each signing.

CB Mory Bamba

Bamba was superb in his preseason debut against Tampa Bay but suffered an injury that kept him out of the majority of the preseason. New York is already keeping six corners with Qwan'tez Stiggers seen as the unit's special teams ace. There just wasn't any room for Bamba to make the roster.

WR Cam Camper

Camper recorded 23 receptions for 340 yards and three touchdowns during his time in the UFL and will be able to sit on the Jets' practice squad for further development. He's a player that will need reps on the scout team in order to reach his potential.

DB Jordan Clark

Many Jets fans were disappointed that Malachi Moore made the team over Clark. Moore, being a fourth-round pick, though, was going nowhere. Instead, Clark hangs around the practice squad with a chance for a call-up should an injury at safety happen to any of the new-look starters.

DL Paschal Ekeji

Ekeji continues to be part of the IPP as a former rugby player that is trying to make it as a defensive end. He has some intriguing intangibles, but it remains to be seen if he can be the kind of player another rugby star in the NFL has become.

OL Marquis Hayes

Hayes lost out on a roster spot in a battle with Kohl Levao. And then Levao was waived to make room for Trevin Wallace, so it doesn't make much of a difference anyway. Don't be surprised if Hayes sees some time on the 53-man roster simply because it's normally not safe to keep just eight offensive linemen on an active roster.

DT Jack Heflin

Heflin had himself a strong camp, but in a numbers game along the defensive line, lost out. New York has five interior defensive linemen they are going to rotate across including a trade acquisition and a free agent. No one is losing their spot over a former UDFA like Heflin.

RB Al-Jay Henderson

Henderson went undrafted and attended two rookie camps as a tryout but remained unsigned all summer. After a tryout with the Jets, he makes it onto the practice squad. It's a meteoric rise for a player who hasn't been given a chance to work on a roster all camp, but the Jets clearly like something from the Buffalo runner.

LB Jaden Keller

Keller was another player who had a strong camp, but in the numbers game of final cuts, it didn't make sense for the Jets to keep a fifth linebacker over other positions of importance. Still, the Virginia Tech UDFA should compete well on the scout team.

EDGE Nate Lynn

No one was more surprising or dominant over the last two weeks than Lynn after being brought in two weeks ago to the roster. Had he been signed before that, there was a chance he would make the 53-man roster. His clearing waivers, though, is a good sign the Jets understood his market, and were able to get him back.

WR Malik McClain

McClain was a fascinating UDFA with his special teams ability and his blazing speed coming out of college. He had an okay camp, but was buried on the depth chart. If the battle was between a fourth-round pick in Arian Smith and a UDFA, the Jets were going to choose Smith no matter what.

OL Xavier Newman

For a majority of camp, Newman was predicted to make the roster on several reporter's projection, including my own. Poor snaps and some ugly reps in preseason games made him expendable. The Jordan Meredith trade left the Jets with room to place him on the practice squad going forward.

DL Payton Page

There was a moment in last year's training camp when Page was simply unblockable. Things were different this year with New York's offensive line much improved from 2025. Page still showed enough as a run defender to stay on the practice squad, though.

WR Jamaal Pritchett

Last year's preseason darling, Pritchett seems like a quality special teams returner... on another team. New York's work over the offseason to overhaul their receiving room, as well as bringing back Isaiah Williams and Kene Nwangwu means there isn't any room for Pritchett on special teams either. A difficult place to be for a nice player.

LB Troy Reeder

Reeder is a veteran linebacker whose presence on the Jets practice squad makes a lot of sense for everyone involved. New York needs linebacker depth, and Reeder needed a new home. He's another player I expect to get called up if injuries were to happen.

CB Samuel Womack III

Womack was a pleasant surprise throughout training camp after bouncing around practice squads as a mid-round pick just a few years ago. I wouldn't be surprised if he is quickly picked up for another team's active roster simply because the Jets already have six corners on the 53-man roster and, barring injury, won't be changing that.

K Jason Sanders

Sanders was cut to make room for Blake Grupe on the active roster, but it looks like the Jets are going to have another open competition at kicker over the next two weeks. Sanders struggled mightily the last several weeks, so he's already on thin ice.

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